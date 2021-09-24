POWDER SPRINGS -- When Kaleb Webb returned a punt 56 yards for a touchdown late in the first half, it gave McEachern hope.
When the Indians’ defense stopped Milton as time expired to keep the game within a field goal at halftime, McEachern had confidence that it belonged.
But the second half was a different story as Milton scored four touchdowns without a McEachern answer, on its way to a 42-29 win over the Indians at Walter Cantrell Stadium.
“We were feeling pretty good at halftime, but all of a sudden, the third quarter, they kind of took control of the game with the run,” McEachern coach Franklin Stephens said.
McEachern (2-4) will enter is fall break bye week before hosting Campbell to begin Region 2AAAAAAA play Oct. 8.
“We have a week now to get ourselves together and regroup,” Stephens said. “Now, it comes down to, are we mature enough to continue to work and focus on the task at hand, which is getting ourselves better, or are we going to fold up?”
Webb again was the favorite target for McEachern quarterback Bryce Archie as the pair connected for 120 yards on 11 catches. However, with Milton concentrating on Webb defensively, Archie had to find other ways to score.
Archie ran 1 yard for a touchdown and threw touchdown passes to A.J. Nelson and Daishaun Thomas. Archie was 20-of-32 for 199 yards with a pair of touchdowns and pair of interceptions in the loss.
Jaylon Brown had 65 yards on 14 carries, while Archie ran for 57 yards on 11 carries for the Indians.
“We’re sitting at 16-13 (at the half), and we think we have a good chance,” Stephens said. “We don’t think we’re playing over our heads. We just think we’re playing good football. Give those guys credit. They aren’t doing anything fancy. It’s just play after play after play.”
Milton (4-1) used a balanced attack to take over in the third quarter.
Jordan McDonald finished with 120 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown, while quarterback Devin Farrell was 12-of-15 for 206 yards and three touchdowns.
Milton won its third straight game since its lopsided loss to North Cobb, while McEachern lost its second straight.
“We have to make sure that we come back and we come back focused,” Stephens said.
