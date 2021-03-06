MILTON -- Pebblebrook fell just short of its first state championship appearance in five years after a 74-67 loss to Milton in the boys Class AAAAAAA state semifinal game on Saturday.
Milton advanced to a state title matchup with Berkmar -- a 59-58 winner over McEachern in the other semifinal -- next Saturday in Macon.
Meanwhile, Pebblebrook saw its season come to an end in its first state semifinal appearance since 2016, when it advanced to the Class AAAAAA finals and lost to Westlake 68-58.
Kami Young scored 17 points, while Blake Hadley and Danny Stubbs added 10 points each to lead the way for the Falcons, which finished its season with a 25-4 record.
Kanaan Carlyle scored 26 points, while Broc Bidwell added 20 points and Lebbrus Overton had 10 for Milton (27-2).
The two teams traded the lead several times through the first quarter, but Milton began to make a move in the last minute of the period when Carlyle scored on a jumper and and then on a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Eagles a 20-15 lead.
Milton proceeded to outscore Pebblebrook 12-3 in the first three minutes of the second quarter to take a 32-18 lead, which would prove to be the biggest advantage by either team in the game. Carlyle scored seven points during that stretch, including a 3-pointer and back-to-back jumpers.
However, Pebblebrook went on to outscore the Eagles 14-5 the rest of the quarter to cut their deficit to 37-32 at halftime. The Falcons took advantage of three Milton turnovers during their run to help them get back within striking distance.
In the third quarter, Pebblebrook continued its momentum and eventually took the lead for the first time since the opening period 46-44 with 2:42 remaining on a 3-pointer by Stubbs.
The Falcons led 50-47 with 58 seconds to go in the third quarter when Bidwell hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 50-all and then Overton was fouled on a layup. His basket and ensuing free throw gave Milton a 53-50 advantage at the end of the period.
The Eagles would eventually stretch it out to a 15-0 run as they scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter to increase their lead to 62-50 with 4:43 remaining in the game. Threes by Bidwell and Cam Walker helped accelerate the Milton run.
Milton stayed in control the rest of the way, though a pair of back-to-back 3-pointers by Young and Aaron Reddish helped Pebblebrook cut its deficit to 71-67 with 42 seconds left.
