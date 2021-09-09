The Miller Grove-Pebblebrook game, scheduled for Friday night, has been cancelled.
The game will not be rescheduled. Pebblebrook posted the announcement on their social media accounts on late Wednesday.
"Falcons, Friday’s Varsity American football game vs Miller Grove has been cancelled," the administration posted on Twitter. "Anyone that purchased tickets will be reimbursed by GoFan."
The game will officially go down as a Miller Grove forfeit, which means the Falcons now move to 4-0 for the first time since the 2000 season.
While no official reason was given, it appears as if it was COVID-19 related.
Last year, during the first fall with coronavirus concerns, Cobb County teams lost 20 games because of cancellations due to the virus. Heading into Week 4 of this season, this could mean county teams have already lost six games because of COVID-19.
