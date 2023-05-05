POWDER SPRINGS -- The Pierces -- Luke, Caleb and Daniel -- combined to shut down the Hillgrove offense Friday and helped lead Mill Creek to a 7-1 victory in Game 3 of the quarterfinals of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Mill Creek pitching allowed only four runs in three games to the Region 3AAAAAAA champion, and the Pierces added the exclamation point. Luke Pierce started the game, pitched three innings and allowed two hits. Caleb Pierce followed with three more innings. He scattered six hits and allowed one run. Daniel Pierce came in to close the game allowing one hit.
The victory sends Mill Creek to the final four for the second straight year, and it will travel to Parkview for an All-Gwinnett state semifinal beginning next Wednesday. Hillgrove finished the season 25-12.
In the series Mill Creek pitchers combined to throw 21 innings, allowed three earned runs on 15 hits, struck out 18 and had an ERA of 1.00.
"They were outstanding," Mill Creek coach Doug Jones said about the Pierces, Game 1 starter Hunter Pirkle and the Game 2 duo of Nick Bennett and Zain Keerti. "First and foremost they competed. They made their best pitches in the most stressful moments."
That proved to be the case again Friday. Hillgrove had a chance to take the lead in the first inning off Luke Pierce. After a leadoff walk to Avery Wilson and a double by Carson Vick put runners on second and third with no outs, Mill Creek shortstop Matthew Simay made the first of two diving catches in which he took away sure base hits while parallel to the ground.
On the next pitch, Pierce got Lorenzo Atwell to hit a high chopper to third. Wilson broke on contact, but Pirkle fielded the ball cleanly and threw a strike to catcher Wesley Farmer to throw Wilson out at the plate. It was Hillgrove's only scoring threat until it plated its lone run in the sixth.
"In the first three innings I thought we hit into six or seven loud outs," Hillgrove coach David Richardson said. "We were a little unlucky, but I feel like Mill Creek is a region championship quality team. They have a lot of good arms, good hitters and they play good defense."
After that, Luke Pierce, pitching for the first time in nearly a month, settled down and kept Hillgrove off-balance until he was replaced in the fourth inning.
"That was Luke's assignment," Jones said. "Get us through three innings."
Luke Pierce was met nearly pitch-for-pitch by Sawyer Kale. The Hillgrove starter kept Mill Creek hitters off balance for the first three innings, but they finally broke through in the fourth. With one out, Farmer, who finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs, singled. Will Myhand then hit an RBI double to the right-centerfield fence and Pirkle followed with an RBI single for a 2-0 lead.
Mill Creek broke it open in the fifth scoring four runs on three hits and they were aided by three Hillgrove errors. The key hits came on a two-run single by Farmer and an RBI single by Myhand, who finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Hillgrove finally got on the board in the sixth inning. With Zach Weider on first, Atwell singled to put runners on first and second with one out. Tanner Greenwald followed with an RBI single to center, but the potential rally was quickly snuffed out when Caleb Pierce induced a double-play ball to short to end the inning.
Wilson, Vick and Atwell each finished with two hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.