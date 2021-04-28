On the same day the Atlanta Braves announced it would be opening Truist Park to its full capacity, Atlanta United said it would be doing the same at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
AMB Sports and Entertainment, which owns the Major League Soccer team and the NFL's Falcons, will increase capacity for events at the stadium to 100% beginning May 15 for the Atlanta United's game against CF Montreal.
Tickets will be available in the two lower levels, in the stadium's typical soccer configuration of 42,500 seats.
Atlanta United games at the stadium had been limited to 50% to start the season.
According to the ownership group, the Falcons are planning for full capacity to start the NFL season in the fall.
“We are excited to bring our fans back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” Steve Cannon, CEO of AMB Sports and Entertainment, said in a release. “Given the increased opportunity for Georgians to be vaccinated, the abundant health protocols we have in place at the stadium and the interest from our season ticket members, we felt that now is the right time to reopen the stadium in full capacity allowing all our season ticket members a chance to enjoy watching their teams in person. We will continue to follow the necessary precautions to give fans a safe and clean environment.”
According to the release, the stadium will maintain health and safety protocols currently in place, including required face-coverings for fans, hand sanitization stands throughout the building, strict cleaning and sanitization before, during and after events, and increased cleaning staff.
AMBSE said it will continue to work with health organizations and monitor external conditions while following all guidelines and protocols set forth by MLS, the NFL and third-party event organizers.
