2019 Marietta Daily Journal All-County Volleyball
Player of the Year: Chamblee Russell, Allatoona Sr. OH
Coach of the Year: Joe Soley, Allatoona
First Team
Phoebe Awoleye Walton Sr. MH
Callaway Cason Walker Sr. S
Emery Dupes Walton Jr. L
Angel Ferary MPC Sr. OH
Callie Miller Allatoona Sr. RH
Claire Parsons Lassiter Sr. MH
Kaitlyn Rodriguez Walker Sr. OH
Chamblee Russell Allatoona Sr. OH
Second Team
Bella Ferary MPC Sr. OH
Addi Goede KMHS Sr. L
Camille McCraw Lassiter Jr. DS
Madison Morey Walton Sr. DS
Chandler Parker Walton Jr. RH
Annie Smith Allatoona Sr. S
Ava Vlkovic Pope Sr. DS
Indigo Young Harrison Sr. MH
Honorable Mention
Allatoona: Savannah Keener, O’Niece Roberts; Campbell: Naomi Fuller, Phoebe Lyons; Harrison: Hailey Crane, Eden York; Hillgrove: Chelci Banks; Kell: Madison Page, Claire Terwilliger; KMHS: Kendall Gazaway, Emily Maddocks, Milana Thornton; Lassiter: Rebecca Watkins; McEachern: Chandler Atler; Mount Paran Christian: Renee’ Dockins; Pope: Ayanna Rodgers, Zaren Yesilova; Walker: Lauren Haynes, Amelia Wetherington, Kalieann Wetherington; Walton: Ashlyn Goolsby, Mary Neal.
