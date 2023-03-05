ATLANTA -- When a team is full of stars, sometimes someone who doesn't get all the accolades is the one that makes all the difference.
Saturday, playing alongside Division I signees Arrinten Page, Jelani Hamilton and the Naismith High School Player of the Year in Isaiah Collier, that person was Wheeler junior guard Ricky McKenzie who scored 14 points, 12 of which came in the last 4 minutes to give the Wildcats the cushion they needed to beat Grayson 67-55 in the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals at the Georgia State Convocation Center.
McKenzie's tip-in with 3:30 to play was part of an 8-0 run that pushed the lead to five, 55-50, Wheeler's biggest since it was 19-14 with 6:22 left in the second quarter. His jumper moments later made the lead eight, and then after Grayson's CJ Hyland, who finished with 12 points, cut the deficit to six with 1:29 to play, McKenzie slammed the door on any potential Rams' comeback with back-to-back 3-pointers from the corner.
"I give him the hardest time," said assistant coach Darnell Shepherd, who was coaching his second straight game after head coach Larry Thompson was suspended for picking up too many technical fouls in the state quarterfinal game against North Gwinnett. "But he hit some very timely shots."
McKenzie's dunk moments later capped the Wildcats' scoring and punched their ticket to the state championship game for the third time in four years.
"He was big time," Collier, a USC signee, said about McKenzie's night. "He made some big-time shots and I was really proud of him."
Waiting for them next Saturday night at the Macon Coliseum will be a familiar foe in Cherokee, who upended Norcross 63-60 in overtime earlier in the day. It will be the fourth meeting this season between the Region 5AAAAAAA combatants. Wheeler (24-6) will enter the game on a 17-game win streak and it has beaten the Warriors each of the first three meetings. It also has not lost to a team from Georgia this year.
"It's hard to beat a team three times let alone four," Shepherd said. "They present a completely different set of problems (that Grayson)."
What the Rams were able to do successfully in the first half was keep Page, who is also a USC signee, out of the middle and in turn, out of much of the offensive flow. Shepherd said Grayson had done its homework and put two and sometimes three defenders in Page's vicinity. It kept him from dominating in the lane and forced Wheeler to shoot more from the outside than it wanted, which is why the game was tied 27-27 at the half.
The Rams did nearly everything they could to upset the No. 1 team in the state, including making 26-of-29 free throws. Grayson opened the third quarter on an 8-0 run which was punctuated with an old-fashioned three-point play by Gicarri Harris, who had a team-high 15 points.
With 5:06 to play in the quarter, the Rams held a 39-31 lead, but from that point on Wheeler applied a full-court press. It resulted in Grayson beginning to play faster than it wanted to and led to the majority of its 23 turnovers on the night.
"The pressing started to open things up," Shepherd said. "When we started to turn them over it allowed us to play our style."
The extra pressure started a 16-6 run, which was highlighted by six points by Page, who finished with 19. Back-to-back baskets by Josh Hill allowed Wheeler to reclaim the lead, and when Collier, who finished with 19 points, made two free throws with 1.8 seconds left, the Wildcats took a 47-45 lead to the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.