ROME -- Two complete-games on the mound, and timely offense, led Mount Paran Christian to a sweep of Model on Saturday in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs.
The Eagles (26-4) were led by Tate McKee and Luke Dotson as each went the distance and struck out double-digit batters for 3-1 and 7-1 victories, respectively.
"McKee in Game 1 went seven innings and only threw 79 pitches. He was just getting after it and really commanding everything," Mount Paran coach Kyle Reese said. "Then Dotson in Game 2, he fell behind some early, but he settled in and started challenging guys. Just two really good performances by those two, and we were able to give them some runs to work with."
Mount Paran now advances to the state quarterfinals where it will travel to Jeff Davis for a best-of-three series starting with a doubleheader on Saturday.
"This means a lot for this group because two years ago we won a state title, and only two of those sophomores at the time that are seniors now are still with us," said Reese. "We had one leave early that's playing professional baseball, one that is already playing at Georgia Tech and two pitchers that were hurt this year that were going to be a really big part of this team. So when people heard all that before the season they didn't think we really had a chance. But this group is scrappy and just keeps making adjustments and fighting. I'm really proud of them."
McKee was unhittable for the first several innings as he carried a perfect game into the fifth. Model (27-7) scored its lone run in that fifth inning thanks to an RBI single by Drake Swiger, but McKee regrouped and held the Devils in check the rest of the way. In all, he allowed one run on two hits with 14 strikeouts.
The Eagles offense put together one big inning, pushing across three runs in the third thanks to an RBI double by Carson Hodges, an RBI on a fielder's choice by Will Hennessey and a well-executed squeeze bunt by Gabe Hester.
Model's Jace Armstrong nearly as good on the mound in Game 1 as he also threw a complete game, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits with seven strikeouts.
Along with Swiger's RBI single, Reece Grodeman had the only other hit in Game 1 for Model with a double.
McKee contributed a double for Mount Paran, and Garrett Droege had a hit and an RBI.
With one game in hand, the Eagles turned to the Mississippi State commit Dotson in Game 2, and the lefty delivered to seal the playoff series win. He gave up one run on six hits with 12 strikeouts and three walks.
Dotson gave up a run in the fourth on an RBI single by Model's Cooper Dean, but after he got out of the jam with no further damage, his offense responded with a three-run bottom half of the inning and never looked back.
The Eagles added one in the fifth and three more insurance runs in the sixth, and Dotson took care of things from there, including striking out the final three batters in order in the seventh.
"The way we came back and scored right after they got that run was key because (Model) has a great ballclub, and you can't let a team like that get momentum, especially in a doubleheader or a playoff series," Reese said.
Hodges continued his big day in Game 2 with a two-run homer and later adding an RBI double. Braden Gabel was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Kyle Crisp had a pair of hits, including a double and an RBI. Sean Westmoreland also had a double and an RBI.
Dean was 3-for-3 in Game 2 for Model with an RBI, and Armstrong added a hit and a run scored. Grodeman and Brant Pace had the only other two hits for the Devils.
Chance Minshew took the loss after pitching four innings and giving up three runs on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks.
