Samantha McGarity ran a personal-best time of 18:39 to finish second in the AT&T Starr’s Mill Invitational in Peachtree City.
Her effort helped the Harrison girls cross country team finish second in the meet, one point behind Huntsville, Alabama.
The Hoya boys finished fifth in the team event. They were led by Andrew Cole, who ran a personal best 16:04.
Harrison will run at the Carrollton Invite on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Kate Holland threw a complete-game shutout to lead North Cobb to a 2-0 victory over Walton in Region 3AAAAAA play on Friday.
The Lady Raiders did not have as much success during the Buccaneer Bash over the weekend.
They dropped a 9-7 decision to Villa Rica in Game 1, Holland went 61/2 innings, allowed three hits and struck out nine in a 1-0 loss to East Paulding in Game 2, fell 3-2 to Thomas County and 12-0 to East Paulding.
Walton (4-9, 2-4) will host Dunwoody on Tuesday.
Pope 7, Sprayberry 2: Jadyn Laneaux hit two home runs to lead the Lady Greyhounds to a Region 6AAAAAA victory.
Ellie Paley pitched five innings, allowing two hits. Kendall Frost earned the save.
Katie Ward and Kate East each had two RBIs.
Pope (10-1, 5-0) will travel to Kell on Tuesday.
