McEachern’s Braden Sparks will continue his basketball career within the borders of the Peach State.
Sparks committed to play for Mercer University on Tuesday, making the announcement on social media.
The Bears are coming off a season in which they went 16-17 and advanced to the second round of the Southern Conference tournament. He is set to join former McEachern teammate Jovan Tucker in Macon.
Sparks, a 6-foot, 170-pound senior point guard, helped lead McEachern to the Class AAAAAA state playoffs, averaging more than 17 points and four assists per game. He also shot 46% from beyond the 3-point line.
Sparks was named to the Atlanta Tipoff Club's preseason and midseason watch lists and had a number of high-profile performances. He had 31 points and six assists in an 86-63 win over then-Class AAAAAA No. 1 Wheeler early in the season, 19 points in a 64-54 win over then-Class AAAAAAA No. 5 North Gwinnett, 17 points and five assists in a 64-62 win over then-No. 4 Grayson and 25 points against Florida State University High School.
“Braden is an incredible student-athlete,” McEachern coach Tremayne Anchrum Sr. said. “He has a 3.9 GPA and has been in dual-enrollment for a year-and-a-half. He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever seen, both academically and on the court.”
Sparks said he has been able to build a relationship with Mercer coach Greg Gary for the last couple of years, and that he is excited for the chance to meet his new teammates.
“I already knew (Gary) since I was a sophomore,” Sparks said. “He’s talked to me, he’s talked to my mom and dad, and we’ve gotten along ever since.”
Anchrum said Sparks' move to Macon will prove to be a good fit.
“Coach Gary is very demanding and competitive,” Anchrum said. “I see no problem with Braden fitting in with him since Braden is very competitive himself.”
