At 17 years old, high school basketball players should be worried about jump shots and rebounds, not about having a life-saving procedure.
For McEachern's JD Palm, that is the case.
Diagnosed with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis -- the growth of scar tissue in the kidney -- Palm knows he is eventually going to need a kidney transplant.
"It's all coming quick," he said. "It's all new."
Palm, a 6-foot-10, 210-pound center who is ranked as the No. 12 sophomore in the nation by ESPN, went into great detail with his ordeal as part of an essay with ESPN's Andscape platform.
Palm realized he had an issue shortly before the 2022-23 season began. Constant headaches that would not subside had him in a hospital emergency room, where the he said the nurse had to do a double-take on his blood pressure reading -- 230 over 160. Palm was in hypertensive crisis, which could bring on a stroke or heart attack.
Palm was rushed to a Children's Healthcare of Atlanta facility, where he underwent numerous tests and a biopsy. He was in intensive care for four days before eventually being diagnosed with the potentially debilitating kidney disease.
Blood pressure medicine and a change in diet allowed Palm to get through the season he desperately wanted to play. He was limited in the amount of minutes he could play, and as the season went on, he wore down. Palm would get tired after only a few trips down the court, his muscles hurt and fatigue set in.
Palm thought about his grandmother, who had also suffered from kidney disease. She died during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Palm remembered how the disease affected her. Palm wondered if he was going to face a similar fate.
"He's a young man who is scared," McEachern coach Tremayne Anchrum Sr. said. "He's going through a lot."
Like any young person who should have his life in front of him, Palm has asked the question, "Why me?" At this point, Palm said it is not completely clear, but he said he knows he has a platform where he can bring awareness of the disease to many people.
If a top basketball prospect can deal with such adversity, maybe he can inspire others who may be dealing with rough times, too.
"Definitely," Palm said. "As I learn more about it, I want to use my voice. 'Don't give up. Things are going to be alright.'"
Palm had his own spirits raised when he found out he was not the only basketball player who has had to deal with something like this.
Hall of Fame center Alonzo Mourning was diagnosed with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis in 2003 and was about to retire when he received a kidney from a cousin. The transplant allowed Mourning to continue his career and play another five seasons in the NBA.
Anchrum said Palm has spoken to Mourning, and the longtime NBA center offered him some encouraging words.
"'You are going to play basketball again,'" Anchrum said Mourning told Palm. "It really lifted his spirits."
Palm recently had a procedure to insert a catheter in order to prepare for dialysis, which he will begin April 24. Once Palm begins his treatment, he is then eligible to be put on the wait list for the kidney transplant. Palm said his mother has been tested to see if she is a potential donor match, but they have not received the results yet.
"That's one of the reasons why we wanted to get the word out," Anchrum said. "(Like Mourning), there may be someone out there -- a cousin or distant relative -- that sees it and may step up and get tested."
In addition, the Cobb basketball community is doing everything it can to help. A GoFundMe campaign was started to help raise money to pay for Palm's medical expenses. More than $5,700 had been raised as of Friday afternoon, but it was still a long way from the goal of $100,000.
Palm is doing well. He is disappointed that he has to miss his AAU basketball season, and likely his junior season with McEachern, but he is doing everything he can to tackle what is coming head on.
Palm is continuing to exercise and is keeping himself in the best shape possible, but that means no physical contact, including no pick-up basketball games. Palm said his blood pressure is still a little high and he has radically had to change what he eats, going from cheeseburgers to salads and vegetables. He also has to stay away from dairy products and anything that is high in sodium.
As much as Palm is not looking forward to the dialysis, he said the change in what he eats has been even harder.
"I have to eat more healthy," he said. "It's tough, but I've got to do it for my health."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.