Jillian Hollingshead is continuing the pipeline from Powder Springs to Athens.
The four-star McEachern forward announced her decision to sign with Georgia over the weekend.
Hollingshead made the decision to stay in-state after entertaining a number of out-of-state offers from the likes of LSU, Tennessee and others. She signed her National Letter of Intent during a ceremony at McEachern.
“Jillian is an elite player,” Georgia coach Joni Taylor said in a release. “At 6-foot-5, she brings tremendous size and athleticism to the forward position. She’s extremely skilled, and her ability to dribble, pass and shoot the ball from behind the arc are unique for her size.
“Jillian really is the entire package.”
Despite living in the McEachern district during her entire high school career, this will be Hollingshead's first season as a member of the Lady Indians. The 6-foot-5 senior transferred to McEachern this year after helping lead Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School in Sandy Springs to back-to-back Class A private-school state titles.
Hollingshead will follow other former McEachern standouts Pachis Roberts and Caliya Robinson who have played for Georgia over the last few years. Mackenzie Engram, a product of neighboring Hillgrove, also was a Lady Bulldog.
"Once an Indian, always an Indian," McEachern coach Phyllis Arthur said.
Recently, Hollingshead was named as one of the top 50 girls high school basketball players to watch for the 2020-21 Naismith Trophy by the Atlanta Tipoff Club, and she is a big reason as to why McEachern will be opening the season as the No. 1 team in Class AAAAAAA according to the Sandy's Spiel website.
