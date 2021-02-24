POWDER SPRINGS -- Jillian Hollingshead has been having quite a senior year
Tuesday evening, it got even better.
McEachern's 6-foor-5 senior forward was named a McDonald's All-American.
Hollingshead became the second McEachern player to earn the McDonald's honor, after Te'a Cooper did it in 2015.
It was the latest achievement for Hollingshead, who has already signed to play at Georgia. She helped lead McEachern to the Region 2AAAAAAA title and had 28 points and 14 rebounds Tuesday as the Lady Indians rolled over rival Hillgrove and into the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
"I was so excited and proud of Jillian," McEachern coach Phyllis Arthur said. "She has worked hard to protect her craft."
Arthur said Hollinghead's future college coach, Joni Taylor, reached out to congratulate her on the accomplishment. Taylor also posted the McDonald's slogan "I'm loving it" as a caption above a photo of her and Hollingshead.
Hollingshead was one of five Georgia players to be selected McDonald's All-Americans. She was joined by Forest Park’s Sania Feagin, Westlake’s Raven Johnson and Morgan County’s Kayla McPherson on the girls roster. Sandy Creek’s Jabari Smith was the lone selection from the state to make the boys roster.
Hollingshead, a Powder Springs native, transferred to McEachern from Holy Innocents' before the school year, after helping the Lady Golden Bears win back-to-back Class A-Private state championships.
Hollingshead came into Tuesday's game averaging 17.7 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.5 blocks per game.
"She's earned it," Arthur said. "She's played almost four years and has been very successful. She's so humble."
Hollingshead is also eligible to win the Morgan Wootten Player of the Year, which is given to the player "who has demonstrated outstanding character, exhibited leadership and embodied the values of being a student-athlete through school work and community affairs." She will also receive her official jersey and ring, which are given to those named to the McDonald’s roster.
However, the highly anticipated high school showcase basketball games will not be played for the second straight year. Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a virtual celebration will recognize the honorees during a one-hour television special April 3 on ESPN.
