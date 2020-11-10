McEachern forward Jillian Hollingshead was selected as one of the top 50 girls high school basketball players to watch for the 2020-21 Naismith Trophy by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
The award, given to the national girls player of the year, will be announced next March.
The 6-foot-5 Hollingshead transferred to McEachern this year after helping lead Holy Innocents' to back-to-back Class A private-school state titles. The senior is expected to announce her college commitment this coming weekend, picking among offers from Georgia, Duke, UCLA, Kentucky and LSU among others.
McEachern will open the 2020-21 season as the No. 1 team in Class AAAAAAA according to the Sandy's Spiel website.
Hollingshead is the first Naismith Trophy candidate McEachern has had since current WNBA player Te'a Cooper in the 2014-15 season.
McEachern coach Phyllis Arthur said she is looking forward to seeing what Hollingshead can do, especially on the defensive end of the floor.
"Rebounding and inside pressure," Arthur said. "We're hoping she can change everybody's shot (inside). That's what she's been doing in practice."
Arthur also said that Hollingshead, who has lived in McEachern's district her entire high school career, has one trait similar to Cooper that stands out immediately.
"She works hard," Arthur said. "It's hard work and dedication."
The Atlanta Tipoff Club will narrow the list to 25 finalists who will earn spots on the midseason team, which will be released Jan. 12. A separate list for the top 25 underclassmen to watch will be announced Dec. 1.
Other players from Georgia up for the award include Forest Park forward Sania Feagin, Westlake guard Raven Johnson and Madison County guard Kayla McPherson.
“Each of these young women have the talent and potential to become the next Jersey Mike’s Naismith High School Trophy winner,” Atlanta Tipoff Club executive director Eric Oberman said in a release. “It takes special talent to dominate over the course of a season in order to be considered for the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy, and this is just the beginning of the competition.”
