Sharife Cooper has earned another All-American recognition.
Sports Illustrated, which began publication in 1954, has named the McEachern High School standout to its inaugural All-American team.
Cooper was named to the first team when the team was announced last weekend. The senior, who has signed with Auburn, joined four other seniors in combo guard Jalen Green, Prolific Prep (Calif.), point guard Cade Cunningham and forward Scottie Barnes from Montverde (Fla.) Academy and forward Greg Brown, Vandegrift (Texas).
"It's an honor to be named to the Sports Illustrated All-American Team," Cooper told SI. "Just to know that I’m being recognized as one of the top players in the country for something I love so much is a great feeling. To be recognized by a place like SI is big. It’s just more motivation to keep working."
Sports Illustrated said he earned the honor because: "Cooper is arguably the most complete point guard in the country and followed up an undefeated junior season by leading the Indians to the state final four. Cooper averaged 30.6 points, 7.8 assists and 3.6 steals a game. Last summer he pumped in 25.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 8.6 assists in the Nike EYBL with AOT (Ga.)."
Cooper had a star-studded high school career. He was named the USA Today Boys Player of the Year as a junior as he led the Indians to a 32-0 record and the Class AAAAAAA state championship. He has also earned first team honors from the Atlanta Tip-Off Club, and he was named a third team Naismith All-American.
