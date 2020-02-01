POWDER SPRINGS -- This year, McEachern stepped up its game.
One year after coming up short of winning the Region 3AAAAAAA traditional title shortly after claiming the duals title, the Indians was firmly in control inside Lovinggood Gym, crowning five champions and five runners-up to add the traditional title to their previous won duals crown.
McEachern finished with 210.5 points, winning by a comfortable margin over North Paulding (180).
It was a far cry from last year when the Indians did not crown any region champions.
“I’m excited for the kids. They wrestled really well this weekend,” McEachern coach Cory Newsome said. “I’m sad for the kids who didn’t make it through or didn’t win like they wanted to, but I’m super proud of the team as a whole.”
Defending champion Marietta settled for third with 165 points, followed by Kennesaw Mountain (116), Hillgrove (115.5) and North Cobb (106).
Each of the region's teams will send at least seven wrestlers to the Class AAAAAAA sectional at Perry.
McEachern and North Paulding led the pack with 11 qualifiers apiece, but 10 of the Indians' wrestlers finished in the top two.
Two key victories in the upper weights sealed the win for McEachern.
Arguably the most thrilling win came when Ese Dubre beat Hillgrove’s Antoine Joseph 7-6 at 220 pounds, pulling a reversal with 6 seconds left in the match.
There were moments during the waning seconds of the match when Dubre looked drained, particularly after Joseph scored a reversal with 48 seconds left to take the lead, but he denied it.
“It’s all adrenaline and (being) in the moment and going through the motions,” Dubre said. “All I knew was that I had to get that move off to win, so that’s all I did.”
McEachern's Latrelle Bullard then held off Marietta’s Jonathan Coffey with a 3-2 decision at 285.
There were a couple of matches where the Indians had a tough time finishing.
Darrius Smith (160) had a one-point lead early in the third period of his match against Kennesaw Mountain’s Victor Salinas, but Salinas foiled Smith’s headlock attempt and got him on the ground for a pin in 4 minutes, 57 seconds.
Camrin Mitchell (195) lost a close one to Marietta’s Cohl Husbands, 5-3 in overtime, after keeping Husbands scoreless in the first two periods.
However, Levi Snyder (182) did come through when McEachern needed a win by holding off a five-point lead to beat Hillgrove’s Zion Rutledge.
McEachern’s Kris Wilson (106) needed just 28 seconds to pin Kennesaw Mountain’s David Chesney, and Shamaad Price (112) followed with a pin in 1:36 over North Cobb’s Jared Reeves.
Kristian Chemwor (132) and Obinna Ozor (170) also finished as runners-up for McEachern, while Quinn Higginbotham (126) will be heading to the sectional after finishing fourth.
Hillgrove’s Connor Powell (120) won a 9-0 major decision over McEachern’s Shamani Price, while teammate Ricky Roberto (145) won an 8-3 decision over North Paulding’s Micah Osternink.
