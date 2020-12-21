MARIETTA – McEachern tends to bend at times, but it never breaks.
McEachern held off a rally in its win over Heritage on Saturday. And did it again Monday after Miller Grove went on a rapid fourth quarter spurt to make the Indians uncomfortable by nipping away at their 20-point lead. But McEachern re-adjusted down the stretch and held on to win 78-64 over the Wolverines on Monday in the A Bracket semifinals of the Lemon Street Classic at the Marietta Garden.
The Indians (7-2) will either play Norcross or Evans Friday for the championship.
Bobby Moore finished with a double double 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Indians, and Cam McDowell added 19 points. Randy Brady was also in double figures with 13 after a slow start.
“When Bobby, Cam and Randy are playing well, we're a pretty good team,” McEachern coach Mike Thompson said. “When Bobby plays well like he has in the last game or so, we're able to score a little bit better and defend a little bit better."
The Indians were at their best in the third quarter when they went on a 13-0 run to break the game open after clinging to a seven-point lead at the break. They took a 60-40 lead into the fourth quarter and appeared to be on cruise control, maintaining their lead during the early minutes of the fourth.
With McEachern leading 62-42 with less than 6 minutes to play, Miller Grove (2-3) began closing the gap quickly by playing a full court press and taking advantage of McEachern turnovers. Miller Grove's fourth-quarter spurt was also attributed to Brady and McDowell being on the bench.
A quick 12-2 run by the Wolverines closed the gap to 64-56 with 4 minutes left in the game. That's when the Indians adjusted their lineup.
“I had two freshmen in the game then, trying to get them some experience,” Thompson said. “(Miller Grove) is a tough group to get experience against with Randy and Cam out of the game. That was my fault. I shouldn't have had them out, but once they were back in the game, they helped us.”
With Brady and McDowell back, the Indians started making shots.
Moore hit a layup to put the Indians in front by 10, and McDowell followed with a dunk to go up by 12. When Miller Grove's Jahmil Barber hit a jumper to cut the lead back to 10, Brady quickly answered with a layup. When Boyd scored for the Wolverines on their next possession, Moore responded with a dunk.
By then, McEachern was leading by 12 with 1:25 left in the game, and Miller Grove was forced to foul. Moore and Braden Sparks made both of their free throws to give the Indians enough separation.
Zyair Greene hit five 3-pointers for Miller Grove and led with 26 points. Boyd finished with 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.