The McEachern boys and girls track and field teams each claimed victories as they hosted the Region 2AAAAAAA championships last week.
The boys posted a score of 216 to beat East Coweta by 42 points. Campbell (132) finished third, followed by Newnan (77) and Pebblebrook (69).
The girls also scored 216 points to beat East Coweta (172), Campbell (154), Pebblebrook (58) and Newnan (44).
The top four finishers in each event qualified for the state championships, which will take place May 12-14 at McEachern.
The Indians were led by Joshua Knox, Daniel James and throwers Ethon Sinon and Preston Lang.
Knox won the 200-meter dash (21.27 seconds) and the 400 (47.46), and he helped the 4x100 relay team finish second. James followed a similar pattern winning the 110 hurdles (15.35), 300 hurdles (41.01) and helping the 4x200 relay team claim a runner-up finish.
The Indians also won the 4x400 relay, as the team of Drewmel Banks, Kael Cotton, Caleb Curry and Robert Echols Jr. won in 3:25.52.
In the field events, Simon and Lang finished 1-2 in the shot put and discus. Sinon won the shot pit with a throw of 49 feet, 6¼ inches, ahead of Lang’s throw of 46-7¼. In the discus, Sinon won with a throw of 168 feet, with Lang (143-0) second and teammate Daniel Smith (126-4) third.
McEachern also finished 1-2 in the triple jump, with Nnadozie Onyirimba (42-10) winning and Acari Alexander (41-2½) finishing second.
Campbell’s winners included the team of Mekhi Stone, Aveion Hayes, Dorian Gibson and Justin Walker in the 4x200 relay, Emory Robertson in the high jump (6-0) and Justin Walker in the long jump (22-4).
Pebblebrook was led by Dwight Phillips, who won the 100 (10.49) and teamed with Varick Gipson, Marcus Robinson and Keyawn Spencer to win the 4x100 relay (41.14).
The McEachern girls were equally as dominant, led by Anaya Fraser.
Fraser won the 100 (12.05), 200 (24.26), was part of the winning 4x100 relay team with Diaman Lee, Kara Stewart and Yasmine Williams (46.80), and she anchored the winning 4x400 team of Christian Knight, Kiyah Boyd and McKenna Boykin (4:01.66).
Lee (5-0) and Kye Giddens (4-8) finished 1-2 in the high jump, Giddens won the long jump (16-6½) and Haleigh Cephus (35-4¾), Trinity Stephens (35-4) and Ruqayya Stevenson (33-1¼) claimed the top three spots in the shot put. Cephus (112-2) and Stephens (108-2½) were first and second in the discus.
Campbell’s winners included Knya Slocomb in the 800 (2:29.56) and Zionn Rice in the 100 hurdles (14.48) and 300 hurdles (45.25). The team of Rachel Odister, Kennedy Cox, Mariah Tillman and Marissa Jones won the 4x200 relay (1:39.45), while the team of Emery Demski, Bailes Malone, Zara Khan and Knya Slocomb ran 10:14.05 to claim the 4x800 relay and Sydney Nettles (35-½) won the triple jump.
Pebblebrook was led by Zoe Turner, who won the 400 (55.40) and finished second in the 100 (12.42) and 200 (24.75).
