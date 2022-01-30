POWDER SPRINGS -- Newnan and East Coweta came out on top at the Region 2AAAAAAA wrestling tournament at McEachern High School on Saturday.
Newnan won the team title with 233 points. East Coweta was second with 198, edging out McEachern (188.5), Campbell (122) and Pebblebrook (65).
McEachern won three weight classes. Shamaad Price claimed the title at 126 pounds, Ty Cox won at 138 and Ricky Motley earned the win at 145. In all, McEachern had 11 wrestlers finish in the top four of their respective weight classes to qualify for next week’s sectional tournament.
Price said he felt great throughout the tournament and emphasized that he is focused on winning one week at a time.
“I feel great,” said Price, who defeated Newnan’s Lucas Morrison by a 3-2 decision. “I just want to take things week by week. I wasn’t focused on sectionals during region, and now I’ll focus on sectionals before state.”
Price’s brother, Shamani Price, also qualified for regionals as he finished second at 132 pounds. McEachern coach Cory Newsome said he was proud of every wrestler in the region and that he likes his team’s chances at sectionals next week.
“Very proud of the guys today. They definitely wrestled well,” Newsome said. “I like our chances next week. Guys seem to be wrestling better and better every week. We got some guys peaking at the right time.”
Other McEachern wrestlers who advanced were Devonte Morgan (152), Kerry Aboko (160), Kristian Coffey (170), Pablo Lopez (182), and Steron Parke (195) who all had second-place finishes. Albert Butler (220) and Jasmine Lowe (285) finished third.
Campbell also qualified 11 wrestlers. Andrew Cruz and Jaden Zacharie were Campbell’s highest finishers. They placed second in the 106 and 285 pound classes, respectively.
Other Spartans who qualified included Casey Patrick (120), Evan Frederickson (145) who finished in third place. Fourth place finishers included Cameron Neal (132), Adrien Parenteau (138), Le Andrew Bennett (152), Murat Yilmorz (182), Elijah McCain (195) and Jalen Shelton (220).
Pebblebrook qualified four wrestlers. Rashard Griffin finished third in the 195 pound class. Noe Perez (120), Kobe Scott (160) and Adedotun Ajasa (170) all earned fourth place finishes.
Newnan had seven champions on the day and qualified a wrestler in every weight class. East Coweta qualified wrestlers in 13 of 14 weight classes and placed first five times.
