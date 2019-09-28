McEachern point guard Sharife Cooper could have had his pick of teams in the Southeastern Conference, with Kentucky, Alabama, Vanderbilt, Mississippi and Mississippi State among those pursuing him.
But it was Auburn that sold him.
Six months after leading McEachern to its first Class AAAAAAA state title with a perfect record, Cooper committed to the Tigers on Friday during a team dinner as part of his official visit to Auburn.
“Auburn gave you an atmosphere that no other place could,” said the 6-foot, 160-pound Cooper, a five-star recruit and the nation's No. 2 point guard according to 247Sports. “It was something that I couldn’t turn down. I definitely felt the love.”
Not only will Cooper be playing for a budding powerhouse, with Auburn reaching the Final Four last season, but he could likely be reunited with former McEachern teammates Isaac Okoro and Babatunde Akingbola, who are preparing for their freshman seasons with the Tigers.
Even though Cooper can now direct his focus toward helping McEachern defend its state title, he is looking forward to being on the same court again with Okoro and Akingbola. Cooper and Okoro were part of the Indians' 2018-19 state championship team, though Akingbola missed his senior season after returning to his native Nigeria to clear up a visa issue.
“It’s the chemistry I built with them growing up, and I’m all about chemistry,” Cooper said. “I always wanted to go somewhere where I can play with people I already know.”
Auburn will be gaining a point guard who averaged 28.6 points, 8.6 assists and 4.1 steals last season. Cooper was named the USA Today National Player of the Year, MaxPreps Boys Basketball Player of the Year and Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year for his accomplishments last season.
McEachern coach Mike Thompson said Auburn’s fast-break style of play could be a good fit for Cooper, whose strength is getting up and down the floor while finding an open teammate.
“It’s probably a good decision for him. They’ve been recruiting him since he was a freshman,” Thompson said. “Now that they have a couple of his buddies, it doesn’t hurt the situation. In today’s climate, kids want to play with kids they already know, but that’s partly the case. (Auburn) has recruited well in metro Atlanta.”
Cooper’s time in the spotlight, and the number of college suitors that came with it, has mirrored that of his older sister, Te'a, who was a McDonald's All-American and part of three state championship girls teams at McEachern before signing with Tennessee before the 2015-16 season. Te'a Cooper is now preparing for her senior season at Baylor after spending two years at Tennessee and two at South Carolina.
Sharife Cooper's twin brother, Omar, is a basketball standout in his own right, entering his senior season at Walker. Oldest sister Mia also graduated from McEachern and was a South Carolina commit before briefly playing at the junior college level.
