McEachern senior point guard Sharife Cooper was named a third-team Naismith All-American by the Atlanta Tipoff Club on Tuesday.
Cooper helped lead the Indians to the Region 3AAAAAAA championship, as well as a state semifinal appearance in Class AAAAAAA. The 6-foot Auburn signee wrapped up his final season averaging 30.6 points, 7.8 assists and 3.6 steals per game.
“I’m not surprised,” McEachern coach Mike Thompson said of the honor. “Over the last couple of years, he’s won a lot of different awards. This year, he had another outstanding year. Over the last four years, he’s been responsible for a lot of good stuff that has happened.”
Cooper, the nation’s 19th-ranked senior and second-rated in Georgia by 247Sports, started getting national attention a year ago when he led McEachern to its first state championship with a perfect 32-0 and a PrepNation national championship. He was named second-team all-American after that season, as well as Georgia Gatorade Player of the Year and MaxPreps Basketball Player of the Year.
The challenge Cooper had for the 2019-20 season was getting acclimated to having less experience around him after McEachern graduated Isaac Okoro (Auburn) and Jerad Jones (Northwestern).
Even with a new lineup, the Indians still finished with a 22-6 overall record and went undefeated in region competition.
“(The season) wasn’t as smooth as he would have liked with all the new kids,” Thompson said. “Being in the final four (against Grayson) with a chance to win the game, it ended on a good note. He’s just a savvy offensive player.”
Cooper ascored 21 points in McEachern’s 82-76 loss to Grayson, and he had some of his better performances of the year in the Indians’ previous playoff wins over North Gwinnett and South Forsyth.
McEachern needed overtime to beat North Gwinnett 75-68 in the quarterfinals. Cooper scored 22 of his 27 points after halftime, helping the Indians rally from five points down with 3 minutes left in regulation to extend the game.
The Indians beat South Forsyth 59-53 in the second round behind 33 points from Cooper. Fifteen of his points came in the fourth quarter.
“It’s nice to have someone at the end of the game who can get a basket for himself and someone else,” Thompson said. “You get used to him being here, and that’s something we’re going to miss.”
Cooper is set to get one more chance to show off at the high school level after being chosen to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game on April 1 in Houston.
