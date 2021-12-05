MARIETTA – Branden Sparks had 31 points and six assists to help lead McEachern to a 86-63 win over Wheeler on Saturday in the Tournament of Champions Holiday Classic at Wheeler High School.
The Indians (2-4) scored early and often, allowing them to maintain a 20-point lead from the second period through the end of the game.
“Our coaching staff put a great scout together tonight,” McEachern coach Tremayne Anchrum said. “Braden (Sparks) came out with a hot hand to really open the game for us, and Micheal (Jacobs) moved over to point guard which helped us out alot. Energy got us this win. We have been working on this and building it up. This is just a stepping stone as we move forward.
Wheeler guard Isaiah Collier was absent from Saturday night's line-up, and it proved to be a hole the Wildcats couldn’t fill.
“You don’t make excuses when you're down two starters, but McEachern was just better,” Wheeler coach Larry Thompson said. “They started the game with a little more energy and effort. They were the hungrier team. We thought because we are Wheeler and were playing at home that these guys were just going to lay down. We just didn’t play well at all. That quick 11-0 start we just couldn't recover.
McEachern led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, and it expanded its lead in the second as it went on a 12-0 run. Christian Curl closed the first half with a 3-pointer and the Indians went to the locker room with a 43-23 lead.
The quarter was highlighted by Sparks, who connected on four 3-pointers in a row, and finished the night making 7 of 12 shots from behind the arc.
Wheeler started the third quarter with its best basketball of the night, going on a 12-5 spurt that featured shots from Jaliani Reynolds, Klairus Amir, and Arrinten Page. The momentum did not last for long as McEachern was to take advantage in the paint for a 58-37 lead.
The Indians were led by Jalen Hillard, who finished with 15 points. Michael Jacobs had 14 points and Earnest Ofremu added 11.
The Wildcats (3-3) finished with three players in double figures as Kyle Burns finished with 16 points, Page had 15, and Amir added 12.
“(Saturday) guys just had their own agendas, and they didn’t execute at all,” Thompson said. “The thing I take from this game is how poorly we played when things weren’t going our way. We didn’t fight through adversity well. I’m gonna have to sit some guys out because those guys aren’t buying into what we’re trying to do.”
