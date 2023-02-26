POWDER SPRINGS – The McEachern boys earned its seventh state quarterfinal appearance in eight years with a resounding 88-51 victory over Westlake in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament at Lovinggood Arena on Saturday.
With the win, McEachern will now host county rival Wheeler in a quarterfinal showdown between the top two ranked teams in the state in the ScoreAtlanta pre-tournament Class AAAAAAA boys’ state rankings – with the Wildcats ranked No. 1 and the Indians No. 2. That game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off on Wednesday.
McEachern trailed Westlake 12-11 at the end of the first quarter, but the Indians proceeded to outscore the Lions 77-39 the rest of the way.
“The team came together, they’re connected,” McEachern coach Tremayne Anchrum said. “We’ve talked about the last four games, we’ve been a connected team and they’re connected.”
The game featured two teams who both have won state championships over the past decade, with McEachern winning the Class AAAAAAA title in 2019 and Westlake the Class AAAAAA crown in ’16.
“(Westlake) coach (Darron) Rogers is a legend,” Anchrum said. “He’s a Hall of Famer. I’m honored to be on the same floor with him. I knew early in the week when we figured out we were going to play them, I knew exactly what we were going to get out of them and coach Rogers is a legend. I can’t say anything bad about what they did. They did exactly what we thought they were going to do. We just had a pretty good night shooting the basketball in the second half and the rest is history.”
Moses Hipps scored 18 points on six 3-pointers while Jalen Hilliard also had 18 points, Ace Bailey added 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals and JeMichael Davis had 11 points to lead the way for McEachern (23-6).
Jordan Chaney scored 15 points, while Nate Roberts added 12 points, Juan Gaston contributed 11 points and Tyler Husband had 10 for Westlake (17-12).
McEachern jumped out to a 9-4 lead, but Westlake came back with a 10-2 run to finish the first quarter ahead 12-11.
That would be the last lead of the game for the Lions as the Indians responded with a 10-2 run of its own at the beginning of the second quarter to take a 21-14 lead. They would go on outscore the Lions 29-10 in the period and finish the first half up 40-22.
Hilliard scored eight points and Davis contributed seven in the second quarter for the Indians.
Hipps helped McEachern expand its lead even more in the second half as he made four of his six 3-pointers – three of them in the third quarter.
“Moses Hipps is the difference maker tonight,” Anchrum said. “He’s the difference maker in every game, even games he didn’t score a lot. He’s a difference maker in a game like this, because he spreads the defense out and when they get tired of Airious (Ace) Bailey and then all of a sudden you’ve got Moses shooting and he shot it really good. That spread (in Westlake’s defense) was Moses Hipps really coming out and getting focused.”
