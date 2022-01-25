With just four games remaining on its schedule, McEachern basketball sat one game behind East Coweta as the two teams met on Tuesday night. In convincing fashion the Indians defeated their region rivals 89-73, bringing both teams to a tie for second place in Region 2AAAAAAA.
The win brings the Indians (12-7, 3-2) with three region games left to play. Pebblebrook (17-2, 4-0) currently leads the region.
Airious “Ace” Bailey led McEachern a team-high 26 points. Bailey scored 10 of his points in the fourth quarter to hold off East Coweta. The sophomore said he was proud of his performance but thought he could have played better in certain areas.
“I think I did good, but I have to do better when rebounding,” Bailey said. “As a team we did good with 50-50 balls and getting rebounds. We have to do better with free throw percentage.”
Guard Braden Sparks' layup put McEachern up 4-2. Following the basket the Indians kept the lead for the remainder of the game. A six-point quarter from guard Jalen Hilliard helped McEachern to a 19-11 lead heading into the second quarter.
McEachern led 28-24 lead at the four-minute mark. The Indians picked up the pace in the final minutes of the half going on an 18-4 run capped off by a 3-pointer from Bailey, his second of the night. East Coweta made a buzzer-beating 3 to end the half, cutting McEachern's lead to 46-31.
A late six-point run in the third quarter from McEachern was quickly matched by East Coweta as the quarter ended 66-51.
Bailey started the fourth quarter, hitting a 3 on the first possession. East Coweta pulled within 10 points with just over two minutes left in the game before two late dunks from Hilliard sealed the victory for McEachern.
Hilliard finished the game with 23 points. After the game Bailey said he was happy with his team's performance and emphasized the weight of the victory.
“We needed that,” he said. “It was a big one and we needed it. We have to keep playing like that.”
