The Kennesaw State women's basketball program signed former McEachern High School standout Lyndsey Whilby as a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season.
The announcement was made Friday.
“I couldn't be more excited to welcome Lyndsey to Kennesaw State and back home to Georgia,” Kennesaw State coach Octavia Blue said in a release. "She is a dynamic player with a ton of experience. Her versatility and ability to knock down shots from the outside will allow us to compete at a much higher level.”
Whilby, a 5-foot-11 guard, will have one year of eligibility remaining after spending her first three seasons at a pair of Power Five schools.
As a freshman, Whilby started nine games and appeared in all 30 for Texas Tech, averaging 7.2 points in the 2016-17 season. She then transferred to Purdue, sitting out the 2017-18 season due to the NCAA's transfer rules.
Whilby played in 57 total games for Purdue over the next two seasons, with three starts. She finished her time averaging 3.5 points and 1.7 rebounds per game while shooting 41.7% from 3-point range.
After opting out of the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Whilby earned her degree from Purdue and spent the 2022 spring semester as a graduate student at Texas Southern before making to the move to Kennesaw State.
While at McEachern, Whilby helped the Lady Indians to three-straight Class AAAAAA state championships. A 1,000-point scorer for her career, a four-star recruit and the No. 30 guard in the 2017 recruiting class according to ESPN, Whilby averaged 13 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game her senior season.
Whilby was named to the all-state second team, while also picking up all-metro second-team honors by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. Whilby was also selected for the 2017 Georgia North/South Senior All-Star team.
Whilby was the fourth transfer signed by Kennesaw State this offseason, joining Keyarah Berry (Indiana), Carly Hooks (East Tennessee State) and Taylor Cullinan (Alabama).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.