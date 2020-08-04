Former McEachern High School standout Isaac Okoro made it official, saying he will forego the final three years of eligibility at Auburn and remain in the NBA draft.
The 6-foot-6, 225-pound forward made the announcement, which was expected, in an open letter to fans on the Auburn athletic website
"Playing in the NBA has always been a dream of mine," Okoro wrote. "Thanks to hard work and the support of Auburn basketball, including you the fans, I’m now in a position to achieve that dream. I have decided to keep my name in the draft and focus on the next chapter of my life.
"The decision didn’t come easy. I love Auburn. It was the second school to offer me, and Coach (Bruce) Pearl and his staff never let up on recruiting me. I could have gone anywhere, but I wanted a school who wanted me for me, a school where I could go in and play my game and where they would have faith in me. I found that and so much more at Auburn."
Okoro, who helped McEachern win the 2018 Class AAAAAAA state championship, averaged 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28 games at Auburn. He helped lead the Tigers to a 25-6 record, including a 12-6 mark in the Southeastern Conference, while earning SEC second-team, all-freshman and all-defensive team honors.
With the decision, Okoro became the first one-and-done player in Auburn history.
NBA.com's draft evaluation explained why Okoro is a high-rated prospect, especially on the defensive end of the floor.
"Among the more versatile wing defenders to come out of the NCAA ranks in recent years, Okoro plays with an uncommon competitiveness and physicality," the evaluation said. "Scrapping for loose balls, using verticality, and making decisive rotations, Okoro does a lot of little things for a player who only turned 19 in January."
Okoro is expected to be a lottery pick, and NBA scouts report he should be drafted somewhere between the fourth and 10th picks of the draft, which is scheduled for Oct. 16.
Despite playing only one year of college, Okoro wrote in his letter that his time at Auburn was special, and the best is yet to come for the program. He expects the team to win a national championship soon, and if it does, it may happen with Okoro's former McEachern teammate, Sharife Cooper, who will begin his career with the Tigers this fall.
"I will remember the good times – the feeling of coming out every home game and playing in front of The Jungle," Okoro wrote. "It didn’t matter if we were winning or losing, you never let up. You always brought the energy. There is no better place to play than at Auburn Arena in front of the loudest, most passionate fans in college basketball.
"So to the Auburn Family, thank you. You took me in and showed me love from the first day I stepped on campus. Just know that in return I gave all my effort every time I stepped on the court.
"As I move on, I feel like this is only the beginning for Auburn basketball. People from across the country are starting to recognize what this program is doing down here. Auburn is an everything school, and I’m honored to help bring credibility to the basketball program. There is not a doubt in my mind Auburn is set up for long-term success, and with (Pearl) in charge, it’s only a matter of time before there will be a national championship banner hanging from the rafters.
"War Eagle!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.