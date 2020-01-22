Locally bred outfielders Trey Harris and Drew Waters were invited to major league spring training with the Atlanta Braves next month.
Harris and Waters were two of a list of 26 non-roster players the Braves are bringing to their major league camp for the first full spring training at the team's new complex in North Port, Florida.
Harris, a former McEachern standout and the Braves' 2019 Minor League Player of the Year, began last season in Class A Rome, where he hit .366 with 14 doubles and eight home runs. He then advanced to high-A ball at Florida, where he batted .303 with five doubles and four homers. Harris then finished the season at Double-A Mississippi, where he hit .281 with seven doubles and two homers.
In a combined 131 games, Harris, a 32nd-round selection in the 2018 draft out of Missouri, hit .323 with 14 homers, 26 doubles and 73 RBIs, while stealing eight bases.
Once Harris arrived at Mississippi last season, he became part of a loaded outfield that also featured top prospects Cristian Pache and Waters, before those two were promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Waters, a former Etowah High School star and the Braves' second-round selection in the 2017 draft, began the season at Mississsippi and hit .319 with 35 doubles, five homers and 41 RBIs, stealing 13 bases. He was promoted to Gwinnett late in the season and, in 26 games, hit .271 with two homers and 11 RBIs.
For the year, Waters batted .309 with seven homers and 52 RBIs.
Waters is expected to start the season at Gwinnett, though he could potentially make his major league debut sometime during the 2020 season.
Harris will likely open the season in Mississippi, and with continued good play, could make the jump to Gwinnett later this season.
Also included among the Braves' non-roster invitees:
Pitchers: RHP Ian Anderson, LHP Thomas Burrows, RHP Félix Hernández, RHP Kurt Hoekstra, RHP Connor Johnstone, LHP Kyle Muller, LHP Chris Nunn, RHP Ben Rowen and LHP Chris Rusin.
Catchers: Shea Langeliers, Carlos Martínez and Jonathan Morales.
Infielders: Bryce Ball, Charlie Culberson, Sean Kazmar, Pete Kozma, Jack Lopez, Peter O’Brien, Braden Shewmake, Yangervis Solarte and Riley Unroe.
Outfielders: Harris, Greyson Jenista, Rafael Ortega, Shane Robinson and Waters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.