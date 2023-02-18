KENNESAW -- The McEachern girls secured yet another region championship and earned coach Phyllis Arthur her 501st career victory with a 50-41 overtime victory over North Paulding in the finals of the Region 3AAAAAAA basketball tournament at Harrison on Friday.
The Indians, fueled by back-to-back 3-pointers from Taylor Collins, outscored the Wolfpack 11-2 in the overtime period to claim their seventh region title in eight years.
“I’m proud of the ladies and proud of the coaching staff – I couldn’t do it without them,” McEachern coach Phyllis Arthur said. “I told them that they all have to play well and play hard in order to win and that’s what they did.”
McEachern will be the top seed from the region in the Class AAAAAAA state tournament and will host South Gwinnett in a first-round game on Wednesday.
It was the start of her chase for for the next milestone for Arthur, who claimed her 500th win in McEachern’s 50-43 semifinal win over Hillgrove on Wednesday.
“I’ve had some great players to get me there, so it’s a tribute to that,” Arthur said. “My players have gotten me those wins.”
Kalise Hill scored 18 points, while Jada Bates added 12 points and Collins hit three 3-pointers for nine points to lead the way for McEachern (17-8).
Jayda Jackson and Ava Andrews led North Paulding (24-3) with 10 points each.
The game was tied at 39-all after regulation, but Collins broke the ice with a 3-pointer with 1:36 remaining in overtime and then hit another three with 1:26 left to give McEachern a 45-39 lead.
The Indians put the game away at the free throw line over the final 30 seconds. Bates made a pair as did Latamyra Williams Bates made the final one with 3.7 seconds to go to seal the win.
“We talked to (Collins) all week that she’s got to take her shot,” Arthur said. “You can’t make the shot if you don’t shoot it. I told her, ‘You’ve got to keep shooting, keep shooting, until you get your rhythm,’ and that’s what she did tonight. She played very, very well and I’m proud of her and proud of the whole team.”
Entering the second quarter tied at 10, North Paulding took the early advantage on a 3-pointer for a 15-11 lead. The Wolfpack would not score again the rest of the half as McEachern closed the quarter on an 11-0 run to take a 22-15 into the break.
Hill led the rally with six of the Indians' 11 points, while Bates contributed a 3-pointer.
North Paulding had the upper hand in the second half, outscoring McEachern 24-17 to come from behind and force the game into overtime.
