SMYRNA — McEachern went on a 12-2 run in the second quarter and never looked back as it defeated Campbell 62-48 Friday night at Gwyn-McClure Gymnasium in the Region 2AAAAAAA consolation game.
The Indians (15-9) claimed the region's No. 3 seed heading into the Class AAAAAAA state tournament next week, and will face the No. 2 team out of Region 4AAAAAAA. The Spartans (12-16) will be the No. 4 seed.
McEachern’s 12-2 run came from back-to-back 3s from Jayden McMillon and four points from Rhys Cotton to force a Campbell timeout with 2:46 remaining.
“We started out with low energy, we did not come out with our energy,” McEachern coach Tremayne Anchrum said. “We just hit a nice little groove.”
The Indians went on to close the period on a 6-2 run, including four points from Jalen Hilliard, to go into the half up 32-22.
McEachern was able to keep Campbell at an arm’s length throughout the third quarter. Going into the final period of play, the Indians were up 47-37.
Airious Bailey, who finished with eight points, gave the Indians a strong start to the fourth quarter, with back-to-back dunks, forcing a Campbell timeout with just 6:52 remaining. McEachern then went on an 11-6 run, with nine of the 11 points from Braden Sparks, who led the team with 13, to go up 62-43 for its largest lead of the game.
Campbell finished the game on a 5-0 run, with a pair of successful free throws from Isaiah Stone, a basket from Sha’yah Goba and a free throw from Dante Harrison, but it was to no avail as McEachern ran out the clock.
“I thought we fought,” Campbell coach James Gwyn said. “We missed a couple easy shots, missed some free throws in the first half, and that kind of hurt us. We got to make those shots to stay in the game. We missed some easy ones and that would of kept it a little closer, would have helped us compete a little bit more, but once they stretched it out, it was hard.”
The first half was more even between both sides. Campbell took the 15-14 advantage going into the second half, with a pair of successful free throws from Harrison to give the Spartans the one-point advantage.
David Clark finished the game as the leading scorer for Campbell with 15 points, with Ryan Ray behind him with 14.
“I think (the boys) are kind of inspired now,” Anchrum said. “There’s no school next week, so that gives us the chance to focus and get to it, but I think we are in a good position. We are trying to figure things out, trying to make things work, but we will be good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.