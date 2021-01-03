MARIETTA -- McEachern shook off a slow start with a strong second half to defeat Newton 67-55 at the New Year’s Classic at Kell Saturday.
After being locked in a tight battle in the first half, the Indians began to pull away in the third quarter and increased the gap even more in the fourth -- taking a double-digit lead for the first time in the game.
“I thought we started out kind of slow,” McEachern coach Mike Thompson said. “We played a lot of games. This is probably our eighth game in the last three weeks. So this was good to get through. We played a lot better in the second half. It took us a little while to get our legs under us. We haven’t had a lot of practice time, we’ve just been playing. Sometimes, when you do that, you’re kind of sloppy. But, second half, we played a lot better.”
Bobby Moore scored 19 points, while Chase Moore and Cam McDowell added 16 points each to lead the way for McEachern (11-3).
T.J. Clark scored 16 points, while Miokaye Grand contributed 14 points and Stephon Castle had 10 for Newton (7-5).
While McEachern held the lead nearly throughout the entire first half, Newton stayed right on its heels. The Indians led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter and maintained a narrow 27-25 advantage at halftime.
Grant’s jumper tied the game up for Newton at 27-all at the beginning of the third quarter, but McEachern came right back with an 8-1 run. Mike Jacobs scored on a layup, then McDowell was fouled on a layup and made his free throw to increase the lead to 32-27.
After Clark made one of two free throw attempts for Newton to cut its deficit to 32-28, Bobby Moore drove in for a layup and McDowell hit one of two free throw attempts to give McEachern a 35-28 lead.
Newton would go on to cut McEachern’s lead to 40-37 on a 3-pointer by Jakai Newton with 1:41 left in the third quarter, but that’s as close as the Rams would get as the Indians -- boosted by six points from Bobby Moore in the final minute of the period -- would hold on to take a 46-40 advantage going into the last quarter.
Chase Moore would start things off in the fourth for McEachern with a 3-pointer that increased the Indians’ lead to 49-40 with 7:46 remaining in the game.
Newton would close the gap again as a putback by M.J. Whitlock and a layup by Grant would make it 49-44 with 6:46 left.
But the Rams would not get any closer as McEachern proceeded to score eight unanswered points. Chase Moore scored on a jumper and then made a pair of free throws, then Bobby Moore sank a couple of free throws of his own and Braden Sparks drove in for a layup to give the Indians a 57-44 lead with 4 minutes to go.
