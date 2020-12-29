MARIETTA – It could have gone either way between McEachern and Kell on Monday in the Tournament of Champions Holiday Classic, but it was the Indians who stepped up in the final seconds.
Bobby Moore, who led McEachern with 19 points, delivered the eventual game-winning layup with roughly 15 seconds left to play in overtime, and Randy Brady's rebound secured a 75-74 win Monday at the Wheeler Arena.
Leading by a point with 30 seconds left, Kell (8-2) had a shot at extending its lead with Scoota Henderson on the free-throw line, but he missed both shots after making eight in a row from the line during the second half.
With the game tied at 63-all at the end of regulation, McEachern (9-2) jumped ahead in overtime, starting with a pair of free throws by Braden Sparks. After Henderson made a bucket to tie it, Cam McDowell and Brady hit layups to extend McEachern's lead to four.
Although Kell eventually rallied on a layup by Jaylen Harris and two free throws from Henderson, getting the early overtime lead was what McEachern was looking for.
“We scored early in overtime,” McEachern coach Mike Thompson said, “and any time you get off to a good start in overtime, it helps you. You don't panic.”
McEachern's Chance Moore, who missed the early portion of the season with an ankle injury, was back on the floor and finished with 18 points. The Arkansas signee already had 10 at the end of the first quarter to help the Indians build a 21-16 lead.
McDowell added 17 points and 10 rebounds for McEachern, while Brady had 10 points and eight rebounds.
For Kell, Henderson led the way with 28 points. Harris finished with 17 and Aaron Smith added 15.
McEachern led for most of the first half and was ahead 39-35 at the break before Kell assumed control during the early stages of the third quarter.
The Longhorns started the frame by going on an 11-4 run. With Henderson quiet for much of the stretch, it was Harris and Smith who provided the bulk of the points.
With Kell ahead 50-45 late in the third quarter, McEachern embarked on a 12-0 run that stretched into the fourth quarter.
After tying it at 50-all at the end of the third quarter, McEachern started the fourth with a Bobby Moore 3-pointer, followed by Brady's layup off a Kell turnover and a McDowell jumper to take a seven-point lead.
After Kell called timeout, it answered back with a Henderson layup and 3-pointer to get within two points, but it could not regain the lead until the final minute of the game.
“We just have to finish games like that,” Kell coach Jermaine Sellers said. “We play this competition to see where we are, and it's a learning experience. It's a tough loss. It's a game we should have won and have to learn from it and move on. There's a lot of basketball left.”
