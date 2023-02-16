KENNESAW -- McEachern pulled away with a big second quarter, and held off a late Hillgrove comeback, to win 50-43 in the semifinals of the girls Region 3AAAAAAA basketball tournament at Harrison on Wednesday.
The Indians outscored the Hawks 13-3 in the second quarter to take control, though Hillgrove eventually closed the gap in the second half and got within one late in the fourth quarter.
"We had a really big second quarter and Hillgrove had a big third quarter," McEachern coach Phyllis Arthur said. "I just kept telling them, 'Keep playing, just keep playing, keep playing and just believe in yourself.' We played with a lot of heart."
The win earned McEachern (16-8) a spot in the Friday's championship game against North Paulding. Hillgrove (19-7) will face Harrison in the third-place game.
Kalise Hill scored 21 points and Jada Bates added 15 points to lead the way for McEachern.
Yolanda Floyd scored 16 points for Hillgrove.
The Hawks led at the end of first period 12-11 but McEachern took control at the beginning of the second with a 10-0 run.
Bates started things with a 3-pointer and then stole the ball and drove in for a layup to give the Indians a 16-12 lead with 5:19 remaining in the first half.
Hill hit a 3-pointer, then Amanda Eziukwu got a steal and a layup to increase McEachern's advantage to 21-12 with 2:28 left and it closed the half up 24-15.
Hillgrove came out strong at the beginning of the second half with seven unanswered points to cut McEachern's lead to 24-22. However, McEachern bounced back with a 14-4 run to build the lead to 12 before Hillgrove finished the quarter with a 7-0 run to cut the Indians advantage to 38-33.
McEachern began the fourth quarter with six unanswered points to increase its lead to 44-33 with 3:47 remaining in the game.
Hillgrove proceeded to go on a 10-0 run, with Elena Harden, Kierra Jackson and Amaya Harris hitting consecutive 3-pointers, to cut McEachern's advantage to 44-43 with 2:06 to go.
However, the Indians never relinquished their lead as Hill scored on a layup, Eziukwu stole the ball and drove in for a layup and Hill sank a jumper to put the game away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.