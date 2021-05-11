McEachern has its new boys basketball coach.
After conducting a search to find the replacement for retiring Mike Thompson, administrators decided look close to home, naming former McEachern and Pebblebrook assistant Tremayne Anchrum Sr. as its new coach.
"It's a blessing," said Anchrum, who was an assistant at McEachern from 2012-14. "It's coming back home."
While it will be Anchrum's first high school head-coaching job in high school, it will not be his first head-coaching job in the high school basketball world.
Anchrum was a longtime AAU coach and has coached a number of Cobb County's best players in the past, including McEachern's A.J. Jones, Walker's Robert Baker and current Boston Celtics and former Wheeler standout Jaylen Brown, among others.
Anchrum can relate with the players because he used to be one himself.
He played four years for decorated coaches George Raveling and Henry Bibby at Southern California from 1991-96. His best showing came when he averaged 7.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in 1992-93. In a 1992 NCAA Tournament game, Anchrum finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.
"I think its a good situation," Thompson said of Anchrum's hiring. "He knows our kids and he knows how our system works. I think its a comfortable situation on both sides with the kids and the faculty. He's a good basketball coach and a good man."
Anchrum began teaching at Pebblebrook in 2015, and after two years there, was approached by Brittny Jones -- then the girls basketball coach and now athletic director -- about getting back into coaching and joining her staff.
After two playoff appearances with the girls team, Anchrum switched to the boys team and joined George Washington's staff for the last two seasons. He helped the Falcons earn playoff spots both years, including going 25-4, winning the Region 2AAAAAAA title and advancing to the final four this past season.
The final four is also where McEachern advanced to this season, posting a 24-5 mark, and now it will be Anchrum's job to keep the Indians as one of the premier programs in the state.
"Coach Thompson set a precedent," Anchrum said. "He won a state championship. It's our job to hopefully take it higher."
Anchrum returns to the school where his son, Tremayne Jr., was a standout football player before moving on to Clemson and now the NFL's Los Angeles Rams as an offensive lineman.
The elder Anchrum will likely be teaching marketing when school begins in the fall, and he is looking forward to having an even bigger role in helping shape the lives of his players as McEachern's coach.
Anchrum said he is most excited about being able to see his players every day, but he will have to make a few adjustments -- not necessarily on the court, but off.
"It's all the stuff off the court -- working with the community, checking on the players' grades, budgets and scheduling," Anchrum said. "Once you get on the court, it's just basketball."
Anchrum has his sights on getting into his position and preparing for the first game at Lovinggood Arena in November, where he said there may be a few butterflies.
"I'll be nervous," he said. "You want everything to be perfect, but there is nothing like Tuesday and Friday nights."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.