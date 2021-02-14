POWDER SPRINGS -- Jillian Hollingshead scored 13 of her 25 points in the second half to help McEachern defeat Campbell 88-57 and win the Region 2AAAAAAA title.
The Lady Indians will be the No. 1 seed out of the region when the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs begin Feb. 23 and 24. The Lady Spartans will be the No. 2 seed.
It was the second time in a week McEachern (15-4, 8-0) defeated Campbell. It won 58-44 on Tuesday.
“It was very intense,” McEachern coach Phyllis Arthur said. “They were determined to win at home and go into the state playoffs as No. 1 in our region.”
McEachern led 49-28 at the half, and they picked up where they left off to start the third quarter.
Hollingshead would score seven points early in the third, including a personal 5-0 run to push the lead to 63-37.
She would close out the third quarter with another basket to push the lead to 30, at 72-42.
“(Hollingshead) played well,” Arthur said. “She’s getting more and more aggressive.”
McEachern would go on a 7-0 run with 3 minutes remaining in the final period, with shots from Denim Deshields, Hollingshead, and a 3-pointer from Kristen Roche. DeShields who would finish with 15 points.
The Lady Indians would build the lead to its biggest point at 85-44.
Campbell (12-3, 5-2) was led by Sarah Taub with 14 points and six rebounds, followed by Nia Bozeman with 11 points and six assists. Tai Harvey, Laila Battle and Chelsea Lewis each had nine points.
The Lady Indians’ Sianny Sanchez-Oliver had 16 points and Roche finished with 13 points.
