POWDER SPRINGS -- The McEachern girls needed a big game from their McDonald's All-American.
What they got was a performance that was super-sized.
Jillian Hollingshead scored 34 points, pulled down 17 rebounds and blocked five shots to lead the Lady Indians (18-4) to a 70-61 victory over Collins Hill at Lovinggood Arena. The game was a rematch of last year's elite eight game, one the Lady Eagles (23-2) won on their way to a state championship appearance.
Three times in the final quarter Collins Hill pulled within one possession and got as close as 56-55 on an a Kyra Jefferson 3-pointer with just less than four minutes to play. But Hollingshead scored on a jumper, and then Denim DeShields, who finished with 18 points, forced a steal and went in for a layup with 3:10 to play. After Hollingshead's fifth block of the night, Kristen Roche added a pair of free throws 30 seconds later and the lead was back to 62-55.
Hollingshead and DeShields combined to make 6-of-7 free throws in the final moments to secure the victory.
"That was a battle," McEachern coach Phyllis Arthur said. "There was never a time I thought we had them until the last 15 seconds."
The Lady Indians moved on to their first final four appearance in three years. The victory sets up an all-Cobb County state semifinal game at Marietta on either Friday or Saturday.
"We had five goals coming into the season," Arthur said. "Win region, qualify for (the state playoffs), go undefeated at home, win 20 games and win state. Tonight we finished going undefeated at home and in order to win 20 games, we have to win the state championship."
While Arthur said she and the team will be looking forward to facing the Lady Blue Devils, she felt Tuesday night's Class AAAAAAA No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup was worthy of a matchup suited for next week in Macon.
"(Coach Brian Harmon) and I talked before the game," she said. "We were saying we really should be playing in the state championship game. But sometimes that's not the way the brackets work out."
McEachern used a 19-5 run over the final minute of the first quarter and the first four minutes of the second to grab a 29-22 lead. Hollingshead scored seven of her 19-first half points during the surge. Leading 33-29 at the half, Hollingshead picked up where she left off by scoring the Lady Indians first seven points of the third quarter on a 3-pointer, a jumper and a layup to push the lead to 40-33.
"I told her you are a McDonald's All-American for a reason," Arthur said. "When she started showing excitement after something good happened we knew she was going to have a big game."
DeShields took the offensive lead in the second half. Her free throws with 3:11 to play in the third quarter pushed McEachern to its largest lead of the night, nine points, at 46-37 before Collins Hill started chipping away.
Kyra Jefferson made two three pointers and was fouled shooting a third. She made all three free throws as part of her 18 points to help the Lady Eagles pull within 50-46 at the end of the third quarter.
Sianny Sanchez-Oliver had nine points for the Lady Indians. Eden Sample led Collins Hill with 21 points and Yamea Elliott added eight.
