SUWANEE — For two quarters, Collins Hill’s girls basketball team was getting pushed.
Then, the Lady Eagles showed why they have blown everyone away this season.
Collins Hill came out of the locker room after a shaky first half and dominated McEachern over the final 16 minutes, winning 61-40 to advance to its second consecutive Class AAAAAAA final four.
Collins Hill (30-0) turned the ball over 12 times in a very choppy first half, but McEachern (19-10) could not capitalize at the other end. The Lady Indians went 9-for-20 from the free-throw line in the first half, and all of that meant Collins Hill still held a 23-19 going into the locker room.
“You get in a high-level game and it gets intense and you forget to run plays,” Collins Hill coach Brian Harmon said. “You kind of just start getting up and down, getting up and down. That works with McEachern’s style of play.”
Collins Hill left the door open for a huge upset in the first half, but in the second half, Kamryn Collins and Sacha Washington helped the Lady Eagles slam it shut. Washington finished the evening with 17 points and 17 rebounds, and Collins was not far behind with 15 of each.
Both players reached the double-double plateau with big performances in the second half, and it was more than enough to overwhelm McEachern.
“It’s huge,” Harmon said of the success of Collins and Washington. “Especially as a team, we thought that was our strength in this game was when we got them inside.”
There were no problems from the Lady Eagles by the end of the night, and there were not many in the opening minutes either. They used their advantage down low to pick up three second-chance baskets in the first 3 minutes of the game, with Collins putting two back in and Eden Sample grabbing the other.
Overall for the night, Collins Hill outrebounded McEachern 51-24.
The Indians Lady clawed out of an 8-0 hole to only trail 12-10 at the end of the first quarter, but it could have been much more. McEachern went 1-for-7 at the free-throw line in the first quarter, and those struggles were only just beginning.
Collins Hill had major struggles on the offensive end in the first half, failing to get into a lot of its sets against a McEachern defense that stymied everything. Fourteen of the Lady Eagles' 23 first-half points came on second-chance opportunities, and they did not even attempt a free throw in the first half as the Lady Indians managed to stop almost all penetration to the basket.
“We just needed to execute,” Harmon said. “You get caught up in the hype of the game and you start playing 1-on-1 and doing things we haven’t done this year. We talked (at halftime) about how we needed to execute like we do every day in practice.”
McEachern, however, could not keep up that defensive pace for a full game. Collins Hill opened up the second half on an 11-3 run behind six points from Washington, and Sample got a big 3-pointer from the corner that gave the Lady Eagles their largest lead of the game with 2:45 remaining in the third quarter.
McEachern offered one final push to cut the lead down to eight early in the fourth quarter, but that is where Collins Hill showed its championship mettle.
Collins Hill scored the next 11 points to put the game away, punctuated by another big finish from Washington off a missed free throw.
The eventual 21-point margin of victory means the Lady Eagles have still won every game this season by at least 17 points.
They only have two more games to win to complete the perfect season, and the next one will be against either Campbell or Brookwood on Saturday in the semifinals at Buford City Arena.
“I told them at halftime, you have to play in games where this kind of stuff happens to go through the fire,” Harmon said. “We just survived and advanced."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.