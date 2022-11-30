POWDER SPRINGS -- The McEachern girls outscored Kell 12-1 in overtime to win 66-55 in a battle of top 10 teams at Lovinggood Arena on Tuesday.
The Indians (5-2), which were ranked No. 8 in Class AAAAAAA, got 18 points from Jada Bates and 17 from Kalise Hill to offset 35 points from the Longhorns Crystal Henderson.
"You play the best early," McEachern coach Phyllis Arthur said. "You have to play tough competition to make sure you are ready for big games in the playoffs."
Bates connected on back-to-back 3 pointers, the second coming with 3:49 to play in the third quarter, to give McEachern its biggest lead in regulation at 37-30. Henderson then scored 18 of Kell's final 21 points in regulation, including making two 3-pointers and going 11 of 12 from the free throw line.
Her 3 on the first possession of the fourth quarter pulled Kell (3-2), the No. 1 team in Class AAAAA, even at 40-40, and each time the Indians tried to pull away, Henderson would bring the Longhorns back.
A pair of layups by Hill pushed McEachern's lead back to 49-43, but three free throws and a 3-pointer by Henderson cut the advantage back to two at 51-49. After Amanda Eziukwu made 1 of 2 free throws, Henderson made four straight from the line to give Kell its first lead of the second half at 53-52.
Latamyra Williams' layup put McEachern back in front at 54-53, and then Henderson, who finished 13 of 14 from the line for the game, tied the game with her first of two free throws with 56.5 seconds to play. She suffered her only miss on the second attempt.
On the next trip down the floor, Henderson was called for a charge. It was her fifth foul of the game, and forced the Longhorns, who were already playing without Jada Peterson because of injury, had to face overtime without their two best players.
McEachern took over from there. Two free throws from Haleigh Cephus and one from Williams gave the Indians at 57-54 lead, and moments later Taylor Collins hit a 3 to push the lead to six. With just seconds left in the game, but with the shot clock running down, Collins made her second 3 in overtime, a 30-footer, to cap the scoring. Collins and Williams each finished the night with nine points.
"It was the first game without (Peterson)," Kell coach Kandra Bailey said. "We have one of the toughest schedules in Georgia. We have to play these games to prepare ourselves for March."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.