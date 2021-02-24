POWDER SPRINGS -- After winning the Region 2AAAAAAA title, the McEachern girls knew getting back to the state championship game for the first time since 2017 would not be easy.
Just to get to the semifinals, the Lady Indians would likely have to go through both Grayson and then likely have a rematch against Collins Hill, which it lost to 52-51 to open the season.
To top it off, when the brackets were filled in, the Lady Indians had drawn archrival Hillgrove in the first round.
"I'm pleased with where we are now," McEachern coach Phyllis Arthur said. "I want to play the best and beat the best and be in there with the best."
During Tuesday's first round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament, McEachern was the best. Georgia signee Jillian Hollingshead had 28 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Lady Indians to a 84-32 victory over at Lovinggood Gymnasium.
After 10 years as region rivals, McEachern and Hillgrove were put in different regions this year when the Georgia High School Association went through its reclassification process. Instead of playing multiple times in a season, this was the season's first meeting between the Powder Springs schools.
Hollingshead had eight points during a 26-5 run in the second quarter to help McEachern (16-4) build a 45-13 lead at the half, and the Lady Indians cruised to an easy victory.
Caelan Ellis and Kiarah Cole-Massiah each finished with 12 points for McEachern. Lauren Render led Hillgrove (6-14) with 15 points.
McEachern was playing its first game in 11 days, and despite the resounding victory, Arthur said the team seemed sluggish.
I still felt like we were moving in quick sand," she said. “I knew there was going to be a little rustiness, but I told them we’ve got to get that out between now and Friday."
McEachern moved on to face Grayson, which is built on speed. The Lady Rams will be coming off a 65-45 victory over Lowndes in their playoff opener and will be trying to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
