SMYRNA -- Jillian Hollingshead had 23 points and 12 rebounds to help lead McEachern to a 58-44 victory over Campbell on Tuesday.
Hollingshead scored the Lady Indians' first nine points in a game that they led wire-to-wire. The victory also gives McEachern (13-4, 6-0) a big leg up in the Region 2AAAAAAA standings, putting it in solo first place with two games left in the regular season. Campbell (11-2, 4-1) will get a shot in the rematch on Saturday at McEachern.
"This one was big," Lady Indians coach Phyllis Arthur said. "Campbell is such a good team. They are so disciplined. This one was important."
The Lady Spartans' discipline showed throughout the game as each time McEachern began to pull away, they would reel the Lady Indians back in.
After the Lady Indians built an eight-point lead at 20-12, Campbell's Nia Bozeman, who finished with 10 points, made back-to-back baskets to start a 9-2 run to pull within one at 22-21.
Caelan Ellis, who finished with 18 points, answered the run with a pair of 3-pointers to push the lead back to 32-26 at the half.
McEachern was up seven in the third quarter at 39-32, but a 3-pointer and a layup by Laila Battle cut the deficit to four at 41-37 at the end of the quarter. The Lady Spartans missed an opportunity to cut the lead to two when they missed a pair of free throws to open fourth quarter, and McEachern gradually pulled away.
Ellis hit a pair of 3-pointers and Hollingshead added two layups and two free throws to close it out. For Arthur, to see her team not give up the lead and close out the game was big as they head toward the playoffs.
"We have lost some ballgames because we couldn't find a way to close," she said. "But now they are beginning to understand that they know they can't get rattled.
Battle led the Lady Spartans with 15 points, and Sarah Taub had nine. Denim Deshields added seven points for the Lady Indians.
