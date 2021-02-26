POWDER SPRINGS -- The McEachern girls raced to a 17-point halftime lead and then went into grind mode during the second half to beat Grayson 78-63 in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state basketball tournament at Lovinggood Arena on Friday.
The Lady Indians put the game away at the foul line, connecting on all 13 attempts in the second half and finished converting 25-of-27 for the game. McEachern hadn't shot free throws this well all season, but it was the second straight strong effort in the playoffs, after making 19-of-25 against Hillgrove in the first round.
"We've been progressively getting better," Lady Indians coach Phyllis Arthur said. "They have been working on it and they have become more focused at the line."
Each of the free throws became important in the second half as Grayson began to cut into a 41-24 halftime deficit.
The Lady Rams opened the second half on a 15-6 run over the 4:14 of the third quarter. The spurt was highlighted by seven of Catherine Alben's team-high 20 points, the last of hers coming on a three-point play, to cut the deficit to 47-39.
Two timely 3-pointers by Kristen Roche helped McEachern slow down the surge, and the Lady Indians led 59-49 heading to the final period. Roche would finish the night with 17 points and helped take the pressure off of the team's leading scorers Jillian Hollingshead and Denim DeShields.
Grayson cut the lead to nine on two different occasions in the fourth quarter -- 61-52 on a 3-pointer by Alben, and the last on a layup by Tylia Kemp to make it 69-60 with 1:10 to play -- but they wouldn't get any closer. DeShields, who scored a game-high 23 points converted a three-point play after getting fould while diving the lane for a layup to put the game out of reach with 52 seconds to play.
With the victory, McEachern will host Collins Hill in a rematch of last season's elite eight matchup, which the Lady Eagles won 61-40 on their way to an appearance in the state championship game. The teams have already faced each other this season, with Collins Hill winning 52-51 in late November. That game was in Gwinnett County and Arthur said it was important the Lady Indians get to play at home either Tuesday or Wednesday.
"It's very, very, very important," said Arthur, whose team has won 16 straight at home and 82-8 at Lovinggood over the last 10 years. "If nothing else its a mental and emotional advantage to play at home."
McEachern showed the home-court advantage early against Grayson, as it jumped out to a 8-1 lead. DeShields scored seven of her points in the first quarter and Hollingshead had five as the Lady Indians led 20-13 at the end of the first quarter. Hollingshead finished the game with 15 points.
A 20-5 run over the last minute of the first quarter and first four of the second pushed the lead to 19 points at 37-18.
"We were making good passing decisions and knocking down shots," Arthur said. "I think we dug them too big of a hole for them to come back."
Caelan Ellis finished with 12 points and Sianny Sanchez-Oliver finished with 11 for the Lady Indians. Nadia Howard finished with 12 points, Loretta Parks had 10 and Sariya Henry added eight for Grayson.
