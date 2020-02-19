POWDER SPRINGS — McEachern survived a scare, fighting off a furious fourth-quarter rally by Parkview to win 57-51 on Wednesday in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament at Lovinggood Gym.
Parkview (17-12) reduced a 10-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to just one in the final seconds, but it fell short at the end.
It will the eighth quarterfinal appearance in 10 years for McEachern (19-9), which will play at Collins Hill next week.
Denim DeShields scored 20 points, while Daelyn Craig added 15 and Kiarah Cole-Massiah 10 to lead the way for Region 3AAAAAAA champion McEachern.
Sissy Ngulefac scored 16 points, while Jaylyn Bell and Lilly Hart each had 12 for Parkview.
Leading 38-30 at the end of the third quarter, DeShields opened the final period with a pair of free throws to give McEachern a 40-30 lead — its largest of the game — with 7:37 remaining in the game.
The Lady Indians led 49-42 with 3:16 left in the game when Bell and Ngulefac scored on back-to-back layups and Hart sank a couple of free throws to help Parkview cut its deficit to 49-48 with 1:52 left.
DeShields’ layup increased McEachern’s advantage to 51-48, but Cassie Mesh’s jumper brought the Lady Panthers back to within one, 51-50, with a minute to go.
That was as far as Parkview could get, however, as McEachern doutscore the Lady Panthers 6-1 the rest of the way.
Parkview led 18-14 at the end of the first quarter, despite committing eight turnovers. The Lady Panthers were boosted by three 3-pointers, including two by Bell and one by Lilly Hart.
McEachern picked things up in the second quarter, scoring the first seven points to take its first lead of the game — 21-18 with 5:28 remaining in the first half.
DeShields provided much of the offensive firepower for the Lady Indians, hitting two 3-pointers as the first half ended in a 26-all tie.
McEachern was stingy on the defensive end in the second quarter, holding Parkview to only one field goal.
The Lady Indians went on to outscore the Lady Panthers 12-4 in the third quarter, taking advantage of 10 Parkview turnovers, as well as a couple of 3s from Cole-Massiah.
