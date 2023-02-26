POWDER SPRINGS – The McEachern girls dominated the first half, then fought off a strong comeback by Campbell in the second to take a 50-47 victory over their longtime county rivals in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state basketball tournament at Lovinggood Arena on Saturday.
It was all McEachern in the first half as it led 30-15 at halftime, but Campbell outscored the Indians 32-20 in the second half to narrow the margin.
With the win, McEachern advanced to the state quarterfinals for the 10th time in 13 years. The Indians will host Central Gwinnett in the state quarterfinals Wednesday at 6 p.m.
“I told (my players) before the game, ‘Hey, if we win tonight, we will play again at home one more game against Central Gwinnett and it will be in our favor, so we’ve got to get our game played.” McEachern coach Phyllis Arthur said.
It was the first time the former region rivals faced each other since last season, when McEachern lost to Campbell 58-42. It was the first state tournament meeting between them since 2010, which the Lady Spartans won 71-57 in the second round of the AAAAA playoffs.
“We’re just both happy to be here.” Arthur said. “It felt good to be playing (Campbell coach Randy McClure) after not playing him for so long. We’re just happy to win. The girls did good and I’m proud of coach McClure. It did feel odd. We haven’t played in their region for awhile. We’re just happy for the win.”
Jada Bates scored 19 points and Kalise Hill added 10 points to lead McEachern (19-8).
Brooke Suttle led Campbell (23-6) with 13 points.
Campbell briefly led 2-1, but McEachern outscored the Spartans 12-3 the rest of the way to finish the period up 13-5.
The Indians gradually expanded their lead to double-digits in the second quarter and ended the first half up 30-15. Bates scored nine points in the period to lead the way, while Taylor Collins contributed with two 3-pointers.
McEachern maintained a double-digit lead throughout the third quarter, but Campbell managed to narrow the gap a little bit to 43-32 at the conclusion of the period. The Spartans were boosted by 3-pointers from Suttle, Saniya Binion and Lila Marble.
It was late in the fourth quarter that Campbell made its move as it finished the game with a 10-2 run over the last 1:11, but time ran out.
Marble and Suttle each hit 3-pointers to fuel the rally.
“We saw in the game film that when (Campbell’s) backs are against the wall, they come out with everything,” Arthur said. “They have a sense of urgency and that’s what they did. They had a sense of urgency and we kind of relaxed. You can’t relax against good teams like that. They’re well coached, good team, good players. We just kind of relaxed and you can’t do that at that stage of the game.”
