POWDER SPRINGS — McEachern got its bid for the state championship off to a strong start with a 61-46 victory over Lowndes on Friday in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament at Lovinggood Gym.
The win advanced the Lady Indians (18-9) to a second-round matchup at home against Parkview next week.
Denim DeShields and Caelan Ellis each scored 17 points, Ellis hitting five 3-pointers. Daelyn Craig had 10.
Amyah Espanol scored 17 points for Lowndes (15-11).
The Vikettes took advantage of McEachern’s cold shooting and five Lady Indian turnovers in the first quarter to jump out to an 8-2 lead and to expand that advantage to 13-4 with 2:20 left before ending the period up 16-9.
McEachern continued to struggle from the field in the second quarter, scoring eight of its 14 points at the free-throw line, with Ellis’ two 3-pointers the only field goals.
Lowndes, however, began to struggle with its shooting and committed five turnovers of its own to give the Lady Indians an opportunity to get back in the game.
McEachern trailed 18-11 with 6:14 remaining in the first half, but it went on to outscore Lowndes 11-5 the rest of the second quarter to take a 23-22 advantage — its first lead of the game — at halftime.
The Lady Indians came out of the gate strong at the beginning of the second half, going on an 13-2 run that was boosted by two 3-pointers by Ellis and one by Kiarah Cole-Massiah to increase their lead to 36-24 with 3:48 left in the third quarter.
Lowndes was able to close the gap to four points at 38-34 with 58 seconds to go in the period, but that was the closest the Vikettes would get to McEachern the rest of the way.
