KENNESAW — With only seven players suiting up due to injuries, things haven’t gone easy for the McEachern girls’ basketball team lately.
Tuesday’s game against Region 3AAAAAAA rival Harrison was no exception as the ninth-ranked Indians had to come from behind to pull out a 45-44 victory.
Kalise Hill’s two free throws with 1.8 seconds left in the game put McEachern (13-6, 3-1) in front for the first time since midway through the second quarter and gave the injury-depleted Lady Indians the victory.
“We’ve been playing with a lot of heart, lately,” McEachern coach Phyllis Arthur said. “We only have seven players who can play right now. We’ve got two with torn ACLs, we’ve got one with a torn meniscus, one with a sprained knee, we’ve got another one with a sprained knee. So we’ve gone down from 14 players to seven. We had to move a JV girl up and then she hurt her knee. So we are only playing with seven players, one of them is a freshman that we only moved up to practice. So we’re playing with seven girls and two of them are inexperienced.”
The win continues an impressive run for a McEachern team with only half of its roster suiting up, with the Indians defeating seventh-ranked and Region 3AAAAAAA rival North Paulding, 47-40 on Jan. 20 and No. 3 Norcross 34-33 on Jan. 21.
“We played against some good competition Friday and Saturday with only seven girls and we won,” Arthur said. “So they know we can win and it’s in their heart. So they’re just playing. (Harrison is) a good team, a good defensive team and we can’t count anybody out because of their record, because their record (5-14, 0-3) doesn’t show how good they really are. So we’ve got to go back there and work hard and be ready to go for Friday (at home against Hillgrove).”
Hill scored 24 points, while Jada Bates added 11 points to lead the way for McEachern.
Holley Turner led Harrison with 14 points, with Alex McElroy contributing 11 points for the Hoyas.
McEachern entered the second half trailing 29-20, but proceeded to outscore Harrison 17-9 in the third quarter to cut its deficit to 38-37 going into the final period.
Harrison appeared to be in control with 44-40 lead with 2:32 remaining in the game. However, Latamyra Williams hit 1 of 2 free throws with 2:05 left to cut McEachern’s deficit to 44-41, then Hill scored on a layup off of a Harrison turnover to make it 44-43 with 31 seconds to go.
Hill was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 1.8 seconds left and proceeded to hit her first two of three free throw attempts to give the Indians the lead for good.
Harrison led from the start in the first quarter and built a 12-5 lead with 2:30 remaining before McEachern finished the period with a 6-2 run to narrow the gap to 14-11.
McEachern began the second quarter with a 7-0 run to take an 18-14 lead with 5:00 left in the first half.
Harrison proceeded to catch fire with its four consecutive 3-pointers. Sloane Vick hit the first three with 3:44, followed by back-to-back threes by Turner at the 3:44 and 3:20 marks and Libby Hein with 2:25 to go to complete the 12-0 run and give the Lady Hoyas a 26-18 lead.
