POWDER SPRINGS — McEachern scored the game’s first seven points and never looked back as it cruised to a 55-29 victory over Campbell on Tuesday and claimed the regular season Region 2AAAAAAA title.
“I’m happy for this win,” McEachern coach Phyllis Arthur said. “I’m glad for my seniors to win on senior night, it’s big for them and I’m just proud of them. You know our region has some good teams, East Coweta, Campbell, Pebblebrook and us, so it can be a toss up.”
The Lady Indians (15-8, 6-1) will end their regular season Friday night as they host Newnan. The Lady Spartans (15-10, 5-3) now look ahead to the region tournament which starts next week, as their regular season came to an end.
McEachern held Campbell scoreless for the first three minutes of the game, until
Nia Bozeman, who finished the game with 11 points, drove to the basket to put the Lady Spartans on the board.
McEachern answered with an 8-5 run, including 3-pointers from Jada Bates and Kristen Roche to lead 15-7 at the end of the first quarter. Roche finished as the Lady Indians leading scorer with 22 points, while Bates had 13.
Campbell tried to cut the lead in the second quarter, with Sarah Taub and Tai Harvey combining for six points cutting the deficit to 17-13. The Lady Indians, though, continued to find the basket going on another 7-0 run. McEachern took a 26-14 lead into halftime.
Campbell continued to try to work it way back into the game in the third quarter. Back-to-back scores from Taub and Jaida Fitzgerald cut into the lead, but it was to no avail as McEachern took an 11-point lead, 35-24, into the final period.
The Lady Indians outscored the Lady Spartans 20-5 the rest of the way to seal the victory.
“I told them, whoever wants it most will play the hardest in this game and will win,” Arthur said, “and we played with heart (Tuesday), and that’s something we just have to do more and more of.”
