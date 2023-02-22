POWDER SPRINGS -- The McEachern girls earned a spot in the Class AAAAAAA sweet sixteen with a convincing 60-25 victory over South Gwinnett in a first-round game at Lovinggood Arena on Wednesday.
The Indians will host county rival Campbell in a second-round game on Friday or Saturday.
“We told them, because sometimes we come out sluggish in the first and third quarter, and we told them (Wednesday) we want to come out ready,” McEachern coach Phyllis Arthur said. “We wanted to be ready to play and jump on them as quickly as possible and get that convincing lead early and don’t let up third quarter. We just did what was asked. We’ve been working hard and I told them that it’s all about them. It’s stuff they’re doing, nothing we’re doing, just coaching them. Wherever we want to go, they can take us. It’s up to them now.”
Jada Bates scored 20 points and Latamyra Williams added 16 points to lead McEachern (18-8).
The first quarter belonged to Bates, who scored 11 of McEachern’s 13 points, including two 3-pointers, to give the Indians a 13-3 lead at the end of the period.
It was Williams' turn to take over for McEachern in the second quarter as she scored 12 of the Indians 19 points - with Bates scoring the other seven - to make it 30-15 at halftime.
McEachern stepped it up a notch in the third quarter as it outscored South Gwinnett (10-16) 23-5 to expand its lead to 53-20.
The Indians opened the third quarter with an 18-0 run, holding the Comets without a point until Jazmine Grant made 1-of-2 free throw attempts with 2:05 remaining and without a field goal until Grant scored on a layup with 1:35 left.
