SMYRNA – In a fast-paced, back-and-forth game, McEachern defeated East Coweta 54-48 on Thursday night to win the consolation game in Region 2AAAAAAA.
McEachern will be the No. 3 seed when the Class AAAAAAA state tournament begins next week.
McEachern jumped off to an early lead behind five first-quarter points from point guard Kalise Hill. Strong defense in the quarter put the Indians up 16-7 heading into the second frame.
McEachern guard Calen Ellis found success from beyond the 3-point line in the second quarter. Ellis hit two 3s in the quarter and finished the half with eight of her 11 points. The strong first half was enough to put McEachern up 34-20 at the break.
East Coweta came out in a full court press to start the second half, adding pressure to the McEachern guards. East Coweta used the pressure to put together a 12-point run, forcing a McEachern timeout. After the timeout, McEachern calmed down and took a 44-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
East Coweta kept up the pressure in the fourth quarter, however, McEachern buried its free throws late to take home the victory, 54-48. Forward Jaden Bates led the way for the Indians with 12 points.
McEachern coach Phyllis Arthur was proud of how her team played early, but said this type of performance would not merit success in the state tournament.
“Well, we played in spurts. We really looked good over the first 12, 13 minutes and then we kind of tapered off,” she said. “Moving forward we have to play the whole four quarters. The whole 32 minutes.”
