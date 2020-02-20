POWDER SPRINGS -- It was not pretty, but it was good enough as McEachern eked out a 59-53 victory over South Forsyth on Wednesday in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state tournament at Lovinggood Gym.
McEachern (21-5) saw a 23-8 lead get whittled down to 28-22 at halftime, and South Forsyth (18-12) managed to get within three in the fourth quarter.
However, the defending state champion Indians were able to maintain their lead from start to finish to move on to the quarterfinals for the fifth year in a row.
McEachern will either travel to North Gwinnett or host East Coweta in the quarterfinals next week.
Sharife Cooper scored 33 points to lead Region 3AAAAAAA champion McEachern.
Devin McGlockton scored 22 points and Ethan Underwood had 10 for South Forsyth (18-12), the Region 5AAAAAAA runner-up.
McEachern got off to a strong start, finishing the first quarter with a 8-2 run to take a 16-6 lead, and continued their momentum into the early part of the second quarter to lead 23-8 with 5:34 remaining in the first half.
South Forsyth, however, took advantage of five McEachern turnovers to outscore the Indians 14-5 the rest of the period to make it 28-22 at halftime.
It appeared as if McEachern would be able to pull away in the third quarter, going up 37-28 with 1:52 to go, but more turnovers led to two quick baskets by South Forsyth to help the War Eagles cut the gap to 37-32 going into the final period.
South Forsyth continued to get closer to McEachern, cutting the Indians’ lead to three points on three different occasions -- the last at 43-40 with 4:04 to play -- but Cooper came through to score 15 points in the fourth quarter and hit some key baskets down the stretch.
“(South Forsyth is) a really scrappy bunch. They play hard,” McEachern coach Mike Thompson said. “I don’t know if we were at our best. We didn’t seem to move real good, play defense real good. It’s just one of those days where you try at this stage of the game, you just got to try to advance to the next round.
"I feel like Sharife made some plays at the end of the game. That’s what he does. That’s what he’s there for. Defensively, we just weren’t very good. We didn’t play good -- still won. Most of that is attributed to (South Forsyth). They played hard, they’re well-coached. They get after from the time they start to the time they finish and probably do with a lot less athletic ability than we do. They work hard, and they’re probably why we didn’t look good. We were able to make a couple of plays at the end of the game and make some free throws.”
