SUWANEE — North Gwinnett’s overtime magic finally ended Tuesday night in the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals.
Visiting McEachern got the better of the extra period and ended the Bulldogs’ unlikely run with a 75-68 victory.
North Gwinnett (18-12) had won its first two state playoff games in thrillers — 64-59 over Archer in overtime and 66-65 over East Coweta in two overtimes — but a scoring drought to end the fourth quarter and overtime was the difference against the defending state champion.
McEachern (22-5) moved on to face either Grayson or Norcross in Saturday's semifinal at Buford City Arena.
North Gwinnett went ahead 65-60 with 3 minutes left in the fourth quarter on back-to-back 3-pointers by Brendan Rigsbee (team-high 21 points, three steals), but it was held without a point the rest of regulation and without a field goal in overtime.
The Bulldogs’ lone OT points came on three free throws.
Meanwhile, Auburn-bound guard Sharife Cooper turned up his play in the second half and OT with 22 of his game-high 27 points after halftime. He finished 10 of 25 from the field and had four steals.
“Obviously, it wears on the guys’ bodies (to play all the overtime games),” North Gwinnett coach Matt Garner said. “We don’t play a lot of dudes -- the last few weeks we haven’t -- but, mentally, I thought they were there. They were dialed in. I just thought a few things went their way and didn’t go our way in overtime. At the end of the day, it’s a position you want to be in against a team like that. We constantly put ourselves in position to win the game.”
Cam McDowell did just as much damage for McEachern as Cooper, finishing with 26 points and 14 rebounds. His alley-oop dunk from Cooper with 2:26 left in the fourth quarter trimmed the lead, then Cooper buried a 3-pointer with 1:24 left to tie.
Rigsbee was called for a charge on the next North Gwinnett trip and McEachern held for the final shot of regulation. Cooper got free on a drive but North Gwinnett’s Jared Ivey (14 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks) swatted it away as time expired.
Ivey fouled out with 1:28 left in OT and the scored tied at 67. The Indians slowly pulled away from there by going 8-of-8 from the free-throw line in OT, including 6-for-6 from McDowell.
“We kind of went man-to-man and sporadically trapped them a little bit,” Cooper said of the late-game defense. “I feel like that little switch helped and our energy was amped up, knowing it was crunch time.”
North Gwinnett got off to an ideal start, shooting 7-of-9 to open up a 17-10 lead late in the first quarter. The advantage was 21-12 after a quarter when Rigsbee had a steal and dunk in the final seconds.
“I knew we came out and that first quarter looked fun, but we weren’t about to win that game by 30,” Garner said. “We knew that.”
The Bulldogs built the lead up to 14 on a couple of occasions, but Ivey exited with his second foul with 3:22 left in the second quarter. North was already without R.J. Godfrey (18 points, 10 rebounds, three blocked shots) and Matt Gilbert, who also had two first-half fouls each.
With those three out, McEachern closed the first half on a 9-0 to get within 32-27 at halftime.
“Even then, we dealt with it and kept fighting,” Garner said of those foul issues.
After McEachern scored the first six points of the third quarter, it remained a one-possession game except for two instances — when Rigsbee made the back-to-back 3-pointers late in regulation and when Cooper made two free throws with 17.1 seconds left in OT.
Those free throws pushed the lead to 73-68 after North had turned the ball over seconds earlier on an inbounds pass, trailing by three.
North went 0-for-5, all from 3-point range, in OT.
“I knew we were struggling with baskets,” Garner said. “I knew there were numerous times where they did a good job of speeding us up and we didn’t get into something we wanted to get into.”
North Gwinnett also got nine points, five rebounds and two assists from J.R. Martin, while Israel Palmer scored 12 for McEachern.
