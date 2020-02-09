POWDER SPRINGS -- McEachern fought off North Cobb's bid for an upset with a big fourth quarter to win 76-56 in Saturday's Region 3AAAAAAA championship game at Lovinggood Gym.
Trailing by seven at halftime, the Indians (17-5) pulled even at the end of the third quarter and then outscored the Warriors 25-6 in the final period. The reigning state champion claimed its seventh straight region crown and earned a No. 1 seed for the state tournament, which begins next weekend against the bracket's at-large team.
“It’s a special feeling,” McEachern coach Mike Thompson of his team’s seventh straight region title. “I grew up in Cobb County, and being a coach in Cobb County has always been a big deal to me, and having a team that has been successful in the county -- to do that, that’s good. Our program has been a good, solid program for a long time, and I think that’s due to the kids who work hard and our coaches.
"I think we have a good situation and I feel good for our kids and the people in our community. We have a good product for them to watch.”
Sharife Cooper scored 19 points, while Camron McDowell added 18 and Randy Brady 12 to lead the way for McEachern.
North Cobb (14-12) had the hot hand early on, leading 19-12 at the end of the first quarter, and maintained its advantage in the second period to enter the locker room at halftime with a 36-29 lead.
However, McEachern's up-tempo offense and press began to have its effect on North Cobb in the third quarter as the Indians outscored the Warriors 22-14 to cut their deficit to 51-50 going into the fourth period.
McEachern moved in for the kill in the final quarter as the shots stopped falling for North Cobb, and the Indians took advantage to pull away for the win and the region title.
“North Cobb shot the ball really well in the first half,” Thompson said. “I think about their team is that you just hope that they will cool off a little bit because, when they shoot well, they’re really good. They play defense hard, so you hope that the pace that you play at and the press. It speeds people up a little bit and you hope, by the third and fourth quarters, it takes a toll on their legs and they don’t make as many of those shots as they did in the first half, and I think that helped us a little bit.”
Justin Coleman scored 23 points and Freddy Woods contributed 19 for North Cobb, which will host Tift County in the first round.
“Simplified, they hit their shots and we missed ours,” North Cobb coach Terry Gorsuch said. “I knew their guys hit their 3s, and we had some open looks and we didn’t hit them. We weren’t hitting our shots, and they were hitting theirs.”
